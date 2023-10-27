Man Utd flop ‘should have left’ already as he’s ‘been slaughtered’ during Ten Hag reign

Frank McAvennie believes Harry Maguire “should have left” Manchester United when he had chance, as he feels the defender has “been slaughtered” of late.

Maguire’s role at United has dwindled significantly from where it once was recently. The £80million centre-back didn’t miss a single Premier League game during his first season at Old Trafford.

But his number of appearances slowly declined for the next couple of seasons – but still in the 30s – before last term, when he played just 16 league games, and only half of those were from the start.

That was the result of a combination of factors: United’s sixth-placed finish the season prior, the level of his performances dropping, and Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane forming a good partnership at the the heart of the defence.

In the summer, Maguire had the chance of a fresh start, when West Ham offered to buy him. United accepted the bid, but a source close to the defender suggested there was “never an agreement on personal terms”, and the move collapsed.

What’s more, it was said Maguire felt he would get “plenty of opportunities to play” at United.

So far this season, the Englishman has played four of the nine Premier League games the Red Devils have played, being parachuted in for the last couple due to a host of injuries in the back line.

Were it not for those injuries, it seems fair to suggest there would not have been quite as many opportunities.

‘Slaughtered’ Maguire ‘should have left’ United

In any case, he has impressed during his last few performances, and scored the winner in a Champions League victory over Copenhagen.

McAvennie is hopeful the defender can sustain his decent form for some time, but feels he should have left regardless.

“The weight on his shoulders at Man United, it’s a big weight. He’s obviously done really well,” McAvennie told Football Insider.

“From what I can see, fair play to [Maguire]. So hopefully it’s a turning point. He does get slaughtered, but I thought he should have left Manchester United but he’s obviously doing well, he’s in the team.

“Hopefully it’s a turning point. But I don’t care, you’ve got to play regularly to be in the England team. I hope he does well because the boy’s been slaughtered as far as I remember.”

Maguire still has a way out

Indeed, Maguire’s treatment in the media has been far from complimentary for a long period of time, and that he was kicked to the side when Erik ten Hag took control at Old Trafford was another blow to the defender.

He does seem to be working his way back, but whether or not that continues to happen when there’s more competition at the back remains to be seen.

If he’s not offered quite as many minutes, then it might have been better for him to leave, and it might still be if he’s not rewarded for his good performances.

West Ham are still looking into the signing despite Maguire not wanting to join previously, but if it’s made blatant that he’s not going to get what he wants at United, he may reconsider.

