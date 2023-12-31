Man Utd flop suffers further humiliation as new club terminates his contract three months after quitting Old Trafford

Former Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly has had his contract terminated by Turkish club Besiktas just three months after joining the Turkish giants.

The Ivory Coast international only quit Old Trafford back in September but the 29-year-old’s time in Turkey has been an unmitigated disaster and also now come to a disappointing end.

Bailly spent seven years at United between 2016 and 2023 but only made 113 appearances for the Red Devils in that time.

During his stay there he won the League Cup, Europa League and Community Shield but failed to fully establish himself as a regular first-team starter despite being Jose Mourinho’s first signing as United boss when he joined from Villarreal for £30million.

But after just eight appearances for Besiktas, the Turkish club have put out a statement to confirm that they have parted ways with him.

“Eric Bailly’s contract has been terminated by mutual agreement,” Besiktas confirmed on Friday. “We wish Eric Bailly success in his career.”

IN FOCUS: Todibo, Neves, Openda and every player linked with Man Utd ahead of the January transfer window

Bailly was on borrowed time at Besiktas

Bailly was banished from Besiktas’ first-team squad earlier this month following a defeat to rivals Fenerbahce.

In a statement after that loss, Besiktas said: “Information from our club. 5 players from our Football A Team have been excluded from the squad.

“Our Football Teams General Coordinator Samet Aybaba; He announced that Vincent Aboubakar, Valentin Rosier, Eric Bailly, Rachid Ghezzal and Jean Onana were excluded from the squad due to poor performance and incompatibility within the team.”

Bailly was involved in a bust-up with his own teammate Tayfur Bingol in November.

The defender has now become a free agent and will look to revive his career at a new club, which could end being one of his old ones in Villarreal.

As for United, it was a step forward and then two back again as they crashed to defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening.

The under-pressure Ten Hag takes his side to Wigan next in the FA Cup third round on Monday January 8.

