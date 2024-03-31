Man Utd forward ripped to shreds, with pundits ‘amazed’ by obvious ‘lack of effort’

Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford (left) has come in for major criticism

Pundits Jamie Redknapp and Dion Dublin could not believe what they saw from Manchester United against Brentford, with Marcus Rashford in particular coming in for big criticism.

Man Utd were lucky to pick up a point at Brentford on Saturday night, as the Bees hit the woodwork four times and kept goalkeeper Andre Onana busy. The Red Devils thought they had completed a late smash and grab when Mason Mount scored in the sixth minute of second-half injury time, finishing on his left foot after being set up by Casemiro.

However, Mount’s first Man Utd goal did not prove to be the winner, as Brentford showed fantastic spirit and determination to drag themselves level three minutes later.

Ivan Toney got away from both Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro in the box before pulling it back for Kristoffer Ajer, who made no mistake with the finish.

Following the 1-1 draw, Redknapp admitted he was ‘amazed’ by how badly Man Utd played, with Rashford and some of his team-mates putting in nowhere near enough effort.

“I think Man Utd fans will have probably been really looking forward to tonight after a brilliant result against Liverpool. You thought they might have turned their season around,” the pundit said on Sky Sports.

“They have been so bad tonight. I cannot believe the lack of effort, the lack of spark, desire to win individual battles, to make things happen in that team.

“We’re watching Marcus Rashford and he’s walking around like it’s a bit of fun out there. It’s the Premier League! You’ve got to try and win games.

Pundits reveals what Man Utd trait ‘hurts me most’

“We’ve been amazed at how poor Manchester United have been.”

Dublin, who was also on Sky Sports’ coverage of the match, added: “As an ex-United player, what’s hurting me most is the reaction to when they lose the ball.

“When they lose the ball it’s very much an, “Ah, my team-mate will get it back!”, and it’s not good enough.

“I don’t care who you’re playing for, whether you’re United or Brentford… if you lose the ball, you get it back.

“I’ve not seen that from Manchester United and it’s disappointing to see.”

