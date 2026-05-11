Former Manchester United man Owen Hargreaves feels the club have been “proven correct” for a £127.5million spend, and feels one man is the main reason they are in the top four.

The Red Devils have all but secured a top-four position for next season. With two games to go, and the gap to Liverpool at six points, they might not have to gain another point, if the Reds can’t win both of theirs.

In any case, Champions League football is already secure, after a year with no European football whatsoever.

Michael Carrick coming on board as interim manager has certainly helped United, as have their summer recruits, with former Red Devils midfielder Hargreaves telling them who their best addition has been.

He said on TNT Sports: “I’ll tell you who’s probably been the best signing of all of them: Senne Lammens. What did he cost? Not a lot, so he’s been value for money.

“I think United looked at it and thought, ‘what gets us up the table and gets us into the Champions League places?’ It’s not a new midfield player or a goalkeeper, it’s goals.

“So they added [Matheus] Cunha and [Bryan] Mbeumo, guys with Premier League experience who can get you 20-odd goals and United are third right now so I think that’s been proven correct.

“But I do think if they hadn’t have sorted the goalkeeper out, they wouldn’t be in the top four.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

McCoist agrees about Lammens’ influence

Mbeumo and Cunha cost an initial £127.5million as a pair, while Lammens was under £20million, and has kept seven clean sheets so far in his debut Premier League season.

Ally McCoist agreed with Hargreaves about the influence Lammens has had at United.

He said: “I don’t think you can underestimate that. If you look at United defensively, they had no confidence at all in what was behind them.

“All of a sudden they have someone who they do have confidence in and I just think that makes such a big difference.”