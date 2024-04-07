Man Utd gunning for early deal for 19y/o Brazilian as Ratcliffe awaits big development for striker

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will await Thalys' senior debut before following up on his initial approach for the striker

Manchester United have reportedly approached Palmeiras for Thalys as Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘wants a deal’ for him, but will wait until he has made his first senior appearance before pouncing.

Palmeiras are proving a useful feeder club for European clubs at the moment. Of late, Gustavo Scarpa and Danilo have made moves to the Premier League, while Endrick is soon to make the huge switch to Real Madrid.

That the Brazilian club’s players are so in demand highlights the strength of their academy, with a lot of their younger players immediately shining in senior football.

It could soon be that more than just the aforementioned players have made moves to Europe from Palmeiras.

Indeed, the likes of Estevao Willian and Thalys are now on the radars of big clubs.

Manchester United have been linked with both men, and their interest in the latter seems to be ramping up.

It was initially reported in February that they wanted the 19-year-old striker, but now, they have acted on that interest.

Indeed, according to journalist Jorge Nicola, United have approached Palmeiras regarding Thalys.

DON’T MISS: The four problem positions Ratcliffe must fix at Man Utd this summer and who might solve their weaknesses

United want to sign Thalys

That’s as part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘wants a deal’ for the youngster.

Thalys reportedly has a release clause of £34million, so it would not be difficult for United to get him.

That said, the approach was apparently ‘just a survey’ and a concrete approach would ‘still take a while’.

That means Palmeiras will still be able to call upon the forward, but maybe not for long.

United waiting for Thalys’ professional debut

Indeed, it’s said United will ‘continue to evaluate’ the youngster and will ‘wait for him to have his first minutes as a professional to make an offer’.

Thalys has scored three goals in five games for Palmeiras’ under-20 side in 2024, so his senior debut might not be too far away.

His teammate, Endrick, impressed in youth football and had not played a lot of senior football for Palmeiras at all before he was snapped up by Real Madrid.

And after just over one full season of playing senior games, he’s made his Brazil debut, and scored twice for them in his last two international appearances.

Thalys is seen in the same light as Endrick, so as soon as he steps foot onto the senior football scene, his progression could come quickly, and United might make an early swoop for him, like Real did for Endrick.

READ MORE: 10 exciting Brazilian talents set for European moves: Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal targets, ‘the next Neymar…’