Manchester United are willing to pay the required price for a Spanish left-back who Barcelona also want but won’t go as far for, per a report.

United are known to want a new left-back this summer. Lewis Hall has been their top target but it doesn’t look like Newcastle are going to play ball.

As such, other options are being pursued, and TEAMtalk is aware Racing Santander’s Jorge Salinas is one of them.

Per Spanish outlet SPORT, Barcelona also want the 19-year-old defender, but they are at a standstill for him, as they’re not willing to pay his €16million (£13.7m) release clause.

Santander sporting director Chema Aragon is adamant the club will receive it or Salinas is going nowhere, stating: “He has a contract with us, as you know. So, if they don’t bring the release clause, you know what’s going to happen.”

United are willing to pay the price, though, so they could easily win the race for the left-back.

While Salinas is prioritising a move to Barca, their lack of desire to pay the fee for him could see him accept a move to Old Trafford if it’s going to come.

READ MORE: Second source confirms Man Utd interest in Prem left-back as Italy defender also scouted

Salinas leading alternative to Hall

In late July, TEAMtalk insider Graeme Bailey revealed Salinas was one of United’s main alternatives to Hall for the left-back spot.

The Red Devils had the opportunity to watch the Spaniard up close in the under-19 European Championship in Wales over the summer, and liked what they saw.

Indeed, their scouts were in attendance for multiple of Salinas’ performances in the tournament.

It was revealed at that time that Barca had made contact, but were unwilling to go above €8million (£6.8m).

That remains the case, and though United only joined the race after the Spanish giants did, they could well be better positioned now after the reveal that they’re willing to pay more than Barca.

There is also the potential of a domino effect including one of their players, as should Salinas join them – looking unlikely given their current stance – Alejandro Balde could leave, and he’s also being watched by United.