Man Utd hijack their own sale with attempt to offload flop to Barcelona for ‘ridiculous’ fee instead

Manchester United have reportedly offered Donny van de Beek to Barcelona along with Jadon Sancho for a ‘ridiculous’ fee, in spite of an agreement to let the former go to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Van de Beek’s United career has been over in all but name for some time. Indeed, he’s not played 20 games in a season for the Red Devils beyond his first campaign in 2020/21.

Even when former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag came to the club, he was not afforded many opportunities.

This season, the Dutchman has played just twice, for a total of 21 minutes. With his contract expiring in just over a year and Van de Beek knowing he “needs to start playing games” to get back on track, it seems now is the time for him to move on.

A number of potential options for his future have been reported, including a move to Barcelona, with the midfielder ‘offering himself’ to the club.

Sources also recently told TEAMtalk that Juventus are interested in a double deal for Van de Beek and fellow United struggler Sancho.

However, Fabrizio Romano then announced that Frankfurt was set to be the midfielder’s new home.

Indeed, after a short period of negotiations, the transfer insider revealed there’s a ‘verbal agreement’ in place to take Van de Beek to the Bundesliga side on loan, including an option for them to buy him for around £13million come the summer.

United hijack their own transfer

However, that move seems to have been thrown up in the air, with reports suggesting United have hijacked their own deal.

Indeed, Spanish outlet Nacional‘s report, cited by Football365, states United have ‘offered’ Van de Beek to Barcelona. That’s despite having already agreed to send him to Frankfurt.

While the Bundesliga move would be a loan initially, it’s stated Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign the midfielder for the ‘totally ridiculous’ cost of €40million (approx £34.3million).

Not only that, but the Spanish giants would be getting a fantastic deal, as United would throw in Sancho alongside Van de Beek for that price.

United losing millions

United would lose millions if they were to let both men leave for a combined total of £34.3million.

Indeed, Sancho himself cost £73million just two years ago. However, with the winger currently being banished from first-team activities, his price will have dropped.

What’s more, Van de Beek has hardly played for two years and is out of contract in 2025, so his price will be very low.

Even so, United will have lost out massively on their original outlays if this deal is accepted.

It’s probably not the best to hear for Van de Beek, given he had prepared himself to go to Frankfurt in a move it was reported he was keen on, only for his club to potentially torch the transfer.

