Manchester United have reportedly decided upon Victor Osimhen as their ‘ideal reinforcement’ for the summer, with new details of the striker’s release clause highlighted by a report.

Ruben Amorim is understood to have made the signing of a new centre-forward a priority as he wants more competition for Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Man Utd are not in a position to splash big sums on their top targets yet, but funds generated from selling and offloading out of contract players could make a move for a player like Osimhen possible.

According to Italian journalist Niccolo Ceccarini, via Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus, Arsenal and Paris Saint-German are also in the race for Osimhen.

“At the end of the season, after his [loan] experience with Galatasaray, Osimhen will also return [to parent club Napoli],” Ceccarini said.

“It is certainly no secret that he is Juventus’ big target for next year. Giuntoli knows him well and considers him the ideal reinforcement for the Bianconeri attack, also in light of the increasingly probable departure of [Dusan] Vlahovic.”

“The real issue for Juventus is to set up a negotiation with Napoli under certain economic conditions. Osimhen has a lot of market and above all he is very popular in the Premier League. He has a release clause that is only valid for abroad of €75m (£63.2m). Manchester United are ready to change their attacking sector again and the Nigerian is considered an ideal reinforcement.

READ MORE: Diogo Dalot sends message to Sir Jim Ratcliffe over ‘not good enough’ and ‘overpaid’ Man Utd stars

“Arsenal are also interested in him, having also had [Moise] Kean and Vlahovic in their sights for some time. Paris Saint-Germain remains in the background, having made a decisive move immediately after the Scudetto but without being able to finalise the deal.

“In short, Osimhen is destined to be one of the big stars of the next summer market.”

Man Utd have five-man striker shortlist – sources

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs confirmed earlier this month that Osimhen has been shortlisted as a target by technical director Jason Wilcox and director of recruitment Christopher Vivell.

However, player sales would be required before Man Utd can afford his price tag of over £60m, but the situation is the same for the other forwards they’re looking at.

TEAMtalk understands that Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is also being looked at by Man Utd, although the Eagles’ stance is that it will take over £60m to land him, too.

The other names on the five-man striker shortlist are Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres, who Amorim knows very well, Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

All of those players would cost north of £50m so work needs to be done before Man Utd can sign any of them.

Osimhen has notched a very impressive 26 goals in 30 appearances on loan with Galatasaray this season, so it’s no surprise to see several top clubs interested.

Latest Man Utd news

🔴 ‘Didn’t have the personality’ – Sir Jim Ratcliffe names the manager Man Utd should NEVER have appointed

🔴 Star ‘desperate’ to quit Man Utd with choice between two suitors made

🔴 Real Man Utd reaction at losing Quenda to Chelsea revealed, as final transfer fee confirmed

🔴 Man Utd told Mateta is ‘natural fit’ but Amorim faces heartache as crack Spanish outfit join hunt

Man Utd quiz: Biggest sale per year, 2015-24