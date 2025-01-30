Manchester United are hopeful Tottenham can't convince Mathys Tel to the club quickly

Manchester United reportedly hope that Mathys Tel will delay signing a contract with Tottenham, as they want to be given enough time to formulate an offer of their own.

Tel has been one of the most in-demand strikers in world football in recent weeks. Premier League big boys Tottenham, United and Chelsea are all among the sides who wanted him.

Spurs currently appear to have won that race, barring a big change.

Indeed, multiple sources have stated Bayern Munich have agreed to sell Tel to the north Londoners.

But personal terms are yet to be agreed, and it’s believed a hijack could still take place, with GIVEMESPORT supporting that notion.

After reporting that Tel is keen on heading to Old Trafford to work under Ruben Amorim, the site have stated that United are ‘hopeful’ the striker will hold out on committing to Spurs.

Indeed, they want to have enough time to put together their own offer and potentially land him for themselves.

Tel wants guaranteed minutes

It has become clear that Tel will look to the promise of game time as the determining factor on where he ends up.

At Bayern this season, the striker has played just 253 Bundesliga minutes, starting just twice.

At Tottenham, the absence of Dominic Solanke for weeks is likely to mean Tel would slot straight into the side.

While he might have the quality – after 10 goals and six assists last season – to push Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee aside at Manchester United, that the pair are present means he might not be fully convinced to make that move.

That said, it’s believed he already wants to, so if a United offer does come in, though it doesn’t seem sure from the outside that minutes would be guaranteed, the Manchester outfit could land the Bayern man.

Man Utd round-up: Garnacho bid coming

It is believed that a bid from Chelsea from Alejandro Garnacho could be imminent, with the Blues aware that can reach United’s asking price for the winger.

But Napoli have promised to lodge a new offer for the Argentine if that price is slightly lowered.

Marcus Rashford could also exit in January, with Juventus said to be intensifying their efforts to land him.

Barcelona could also still be in the race for the United man, as he remains on the radar while they await the potential sale of Ansu Fati.

