Ademola Lookman is on the radar of Manchester United

Manchester United could reportedly be on alert for Ademola Lookman, with the Red Devils closely monitoring the Atalanta man, who will soon be in contract discussions with his club.

United have been linked with multiple attacking assets of late, with Ruben Amorim now through the door. With United 13th in the Premier League, the new manager will hope for better in front of goal.

That’s especially true given the Red Devils have been outscored by three quarters of the Premier League this term.

One man who has recently emerged on the radar is Atalanta’s Lookman, who previously played in the English top flight with Leicester, Fulham and Everton.

Having turned into a fantastic asset since leaving England, United could reportedly be on alert for him, as per Caught Offside.

It’s believed they are closely monitoring him as Atalanta look to hold talks over a new contract.

It is believed a January move is less likely than a summer one, when Lookman would command at most a €70million (£58m/$73m) fee, which United are said to view as a fair price.

The report states that Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid could also be in the hunt for Lookman, with both having registered interest in the winger previously.

Real Madrid want Vinicius replacement

Recent reports stated that Real Madrid are to receive a world-record bid for Vinicius Junior.

Lookman links emerged at a similar time, suggesting he is the ideal replacement if the Brazilian superstar leaves Real.

And he would be much cheaper than the bid said to be coming for Vinicius, leaving Real with essentially £200million left in the bank after both moves.

Lookman has not played for an elite club, with Atalanta – in and around the Serie A top four while he has been there – the best side he has played for, but his form there suggests he could make the switch to Real.

Man Utd round-up: Second Atalanta swoop on cards

United are also in the mix for Lookman’s Atalanta team-mate, Ederson, with the midfielder highly valued at the club ahead of a potential offer.

United are also said to be in competition with Real in another way, having opened talks regarding a move for one of their midfielders, Eduardo Camavinga.

In terms of players already at United, faltering striker Joshua Zirkzee is said to have been given a clean slate by new manager Amorim after his poor start at the club.

But the boss has been tipped to get the best out of Casemiro, who it’s felt was exposed in Erik ten Hag’s system.

Lookman’s Atalanta career so far

August 4, 2022: Joins Atalanta from RB Leipzig for a €15m fee after Leicester neglected their option to buy him.

August 13, 2022: Scores on his Atalanta debut in a win over Sampdoria, being deployed as a supporting striker – a role he would soon make his own.

January 2023: Scores braces in three consecutive matches (two of which were in Serie A and one in the Coppa Italia).

July 2023: Wins the Atalanta player of the season award after scoring 15 goals from 33 games in his debut campaign.

January-February 2024: Plays a crucial role in helping Nigeria to the Africa Cup of Nations final, being their only scorer in the round of 16 and quarter-final wins.

May 22, 2024: Scores a hat-trick in the Europa League final to earn Atalanta their first ever European trophy.

June 2024: Claims the Atalanta player of the season accolade for the second time in a row.

September 4, 2024: Becomes the first ever Atalanta player to be named on the Ballon d’Or shortlist (the following month, he would come 14th in the voting).

October 26, 2024: Scores a brace and provides two assists in the same match in a 6-1 win over Hellas Verona.