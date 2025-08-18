Manchester United are among the clubs who have reportedly joined the pursuit for a Premier League captain, who Liverpool have already been told will be hard to sign.

United have done some good recruitment from within the Premier League this summer. Of their four signings so far, two – Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo – were the best players at their former English clubs, Wolves and Brentford respectively.

United have also been eyeing Premier League midfielders Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton of late.

But the latest link is in defence, as the Red Devils are reportedly targeting a move for Brentford centre-back and captain, Nathan Collins.

The Daily Mail reports that they, Tottenham and Liverpool – the latter’s interest was already known – are keen on the defender.

United are keen on adding another defender, though it’s expected their potential recruitment is dependent on sales before the end of the summer.

Spurs have Collins’ former Brentford boss at the helm, and though Thomas Frank is said to be ‘an admirer’ of the defender’s, it’s believed he may be ‘reluctant’ to go after him given his respect for his former club.

DON’T MISS: 🔴 Every completed Man Utd transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Collins unlikely to be sold

When Liverpool were the only side known to be in the mix for Collins, transfer insider Pete O’Rourke essentially told them it would be very hard to land him.

He said: “I can’t see Brentford letting Collins go, having seen so many other star players leave this summer – he’s just been made captain – I just don’t see how Brentford can afford to let him go.

“I don’t even think they would be open to selling Collins, and it does seem the player isn’t pushing for anything just yet.

“Brentford will be putting up the ‘not for sale’ signs on Nathan Collins, because they can’t really afford to lose another key player in that team.”

That suggests that both United and Tottenham would have the same issues.

Man Utd round-up: Sancho rejects exit

United winger Jadon Sancho has reportedly rejected a move to Roma, and has postponed talks with Besiktas, who are willing to pay £20million.

The winger reportedly wants to see if any other offers come from Europe’s top five leagues before potentially accepting Besiktas’ offer.

Another potential United exit is that of Joshua Zirkzee, who has reportedly been ‘requested’ as a Napoli signing by Antonio Conte.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk sources have stated the Red Devils are confident they’d win the race for Senne Lammens if they made an offer for the goalkeeper, and they will strongly consider doing so now.

Who’s United’s best Prem signing in last decade?