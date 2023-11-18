Manchester United icon offers De Gea sensational link-up in latest mega transfer move

Manchester United icon David Beckham has reportedly offered David de Gea the chance to join his club Inter Miami in the club’s latest huge transfer move.

De Gea might feel hard done by given the way he was discarded by United after 12 years of service. Indeed, the Spaniard played 545 games for the Red Devils, and won the Premier League golden glove in his final season.

While he was in talks to renew his contract – which expired at the end of the campaign – he decided against it when Erik ten Hag opted to sign Andre Onana.

While De Gea hadn’t been at the peak of his powers, he was clearly still a useful goalkeeper, highlighted by the 17 clean sheets he kept in the league.

As such, it seemed fair enough that he didn’t want to battle with Onana for a spot between the sticks.

Since walking out the door at Old Trafford, De Gea has yet to find himself a new club.

That’s despite links with some Saudi Arabian sides, and talks with clubs in his native Spain.

That included Real Betis – who it was said he was ‘excited’ by – and second-tier side Eldense, yet neither managed to convince him into a move.

Beckham offers De Gea American link-up

However, he’s just received another offer to get back to playing. This one is from is from Inter Miami, whose club president and part-owner is Manchester United icon Beckham.

Indeed, the Daily Star reports the Englishman has offered De Gea the chance to link up with him in America.

It’s said Beckham is ‘quietly optimistic’ the Spaniard will consider the proposal if nothing else materialises.

That De Gea wants to be paid somewhere close to the £350,000-per-week wage he reportedly earned at United is mentioned.

Given the funds available to Miami, they might be able to offer him something in that ballpark.

De Gea could join Messi in Miami

They lured Lionel Messi in after he left Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona couldn’t afford to bring him back, and he’s likely on a large sum.

With that being said, it wouldn’t be a surprise if De Gea was also given the luxury of a huge wage.

Miami would boast two mega stars if the former Manchester United man was to join Messi at the club.

Beckham will be hopeful that he’s able to lure the ex-Red Devil in to play with the superstar, in a move which will grow not only the profile, but the quality of the Major League Soccer side.

