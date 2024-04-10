Man Utd identify elite Serie A forward as ‘missing piece’ in attack, with Ratcliffe planning to go big

Manchester United have reportedly identified Rafael Leao as the ‘missing piece’ that would complete their ‘world-class attack’ as Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to bring the big-name star in.

United’s attack has looked far from world class for quite some time. That they’ve finished sixth in the Premier League in two of the past five seasons highlights the fact that goalscoring has not been easy for them.

While big names such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have been part of the attacking line at Old Trafford of late, there has not been an ensemble of quality stars for some time.

Marcus Rashford and Ronaldo in the same attack was a good one on paper, but without a third piece and the former injured for a good deal of the season they spent together, it’s easy to see how things did not pan out the way they would have been expected to.

United do currently have three players in their attack that could be world-class assets. Rashford really should be there, but after a 30-goal season last term, he’s faltered this campaign.

If he was hitting the heights it’s known he can, then alongside the thriving Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho, United could have a very potent attack.

But they might soon add a piece that will stir things up and ensure their front line strikes fear into defences.

Indeed, new part-owner Ratcliffe is planning some big moves, and elite Serie A forward Leao seems to have risen to the top of the pile.

Leao identified as ‘missing piece’ for United

The Spanish media has cited reports that the Red Devils are ‘eager’ to secure his services.

That’s as they see him as the ‘missing piece’ in the attack, and a ‘big name’ who can create a ‘world-class’ front line along with the likes of Garnacho and Rashford.

That Leao can play through the middle and on the left will be an attractive asset for United, as will his 12 goals and 12 assists in all competitions this term.

It has been widely reported that the forward will cost north of £100million, and the report states his transfer will be in the region of £128million.

It’s also stated his future looks ‘increasingly uncertain’ and United are pushing to secure his signature this summer.

However, TEAMtalk understands a deal to prise Leao away from the San Siro in the upcoming transfer window will be extremely difficult to pull off, and there’s much more chance of him moving on in 2025.

United have two rivals for Leao

It’s not only United who want to snare the Portuguese international.

It’s reported Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are both in the mix for him.

It’s thought Leao would fit in well at the Emirates, and he’d no doubt improve the quality of the attack, while PSG see him as the perfect replacement for the departing Kylian Mbappe.

Which side manages to get him remains to be seen, but it does not look as if it will be this summer we see Leao move across Europe.

