Man Utd injury concerns worsen as star forced off inside 30 minutes on international duty

There are yet more injury problems at Manchester United after one of their players was forced off insider half an hour on international duty.

United currently have a rather lengthy injury list, and it could be getting longer. While away on international duty, there’s already been the suggestion that Bruno Fernandes is not at 100 per cent.

But Patrick Dorgu could now give the Red Devils medical staff an issue to contend with.

In the first half an hour of Denmark against Wales, the wide man bombed down the line, received a ball from a team-mate, before returning it inside, and then he played a pass to another team-mate who was running towards goal, before he fell to the floor.

Dorgu was immediately substituted, after clutching his hamstring on the ground.

The severity of the United wide man’s injury is not yet known, but he adds to a list of Red Devils currently unavailable through injury.

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Bruno Fernandes expected to play next game

The aforementioned issues faced by Fernandes were believed to have been brought into the international break from United’s last few games.

Portugal boss Jorge Jesus suggests that after the United man was not on it against Wales – though he played 90 minutes – he might miss only one game before returning against Denmark

Jesus said: “He played with an injury he brought from Manchester United. He really wanted to play against Wales. He wasn’t at his usual level, we’ll see if he’s ready.

“He said he’s been dealing with that pain for about three games, and that was one of the factors that prevented him from being at his usual level against Wales.

“He was my player, I know him perfectly. I’ve already spoken to him. I prefer not to risk him in this game and have him clean and in good physical condition for the Denmark game.”

That Fernandes is not felt to have a serious problem will be ideal for United, as Dorgu may add to an injury list that includes longer-term injuries such as Manuel Ugarte and Matthijs de Ligt, as well as problems for Marcus Rashford and Benjamin Sesko, which may not be too serious.