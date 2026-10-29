Man Utd reveal injury status of Kobbie Mainoo and Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has given an update on the injury status of Kobbie Mainoo and Benjamin Sesko ahead of the club’s trip to Chelsea.

United have been without Mainoo for the last four games, and have had no Sesko for the last six. The midfielder had a muscle injury, with his team-mate struggling with his shin.

The Red Devils have won none of the games the pair have been missing for.

But there is good news on the Mainoo front, at least, with Carrick confirming he could be back available to face Chelsea on Saturday.

The United manager said: “Good news, Kobbie done a little bit of training yesterday, so he’s back in and around the group, so that’s obviously a positive.”

The midfielder had started the last five Premier League games prior to his injury, so if he’s able to play a part, it feels a safe bet he’s going to.

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Benjamin Sesko remains sidelined

But the news is worse for Sesko, who scored one goal in each of the Premier League and Champions League before he was ruled out with injury.

Carrick revealed on his striker: “Yeah, unfortunately Ben looks like he’s going to be out for a period of time. We’re still not clear of exactly how long, but it’s going to be for a longer period of time.

“It was the process, as I said to you before, we had to go through the process, a bit of a healing process for the injury to see how it would react and what direction to go with that. Even now we’re still working through it.

“But it’s unfortunately, obviously first and foremost, for Ben, for the kind of period that he’s had, and tried to get through it and going through this again, and for us to not have him available is obviously a blow, but we’ll try and get back, get him back as quick as we can.”

United played with Bryan Mbeumo through the middle against Bournemouth and have had Matheus Cunha in the role at times this season, too.

While both men have had some success, it’s been limited, and they don’t have an out-and-out striker option with Sesko unavailable.