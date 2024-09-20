Man Utd intent on landing Norwegian sensation, with Ashworth spotting prime time to secure transfer

Dan Ashworth wants to get Sverre Nypan through the door at Manchester United in January, sooner than expected

Manchester United could reportedly look to secure a deal for Sverre Nypan in early 2025 in order to not miss out on him, as the club are ‘so impressed’ with his progress.

Along with their clear desire to improve the first team, United have also been keen to bolster their youth ranks of late. Moves for 18-year-old Leny Yoro, 18-year-old Sekou Kone and 16-year-old Chido Obi Martin were made in the summer.

The improvements to the youth ranks at Old Trafford are not likely to stop there.

According to GIVEMESPORT, United may look to rush through the snare of 17-year-old Norwegian sensation Nypan.

Indeed, the move could come quicker than originally thought as the Red Devils are ‘so impressed’ with the youngster that they are considering signing him in January so as to not miss out.

Sporting director Dan Ashworth is said to be intent not to miss out on youth talents that United have scouted early on in their careers, so the club don’t have to pay a premium for them later down the line.

It is believed the midfielder – who can also play up top – would be loaned back to Rosenborg after his winter switch to United, in order to continue his development.

Nypan already linked with United

Nypan has been linked with United for months leading up to now.

On a couple of occasions, it was suggested he may be signed in the summer. But by that point, he had not played a full two seasons of senior football.

The fresh report alludes to the fact United wanted to keep Nypan in their sights for a little while longer.

But his form at 17 years of age has changed things, and he is now deemed as more ready than he was previously for the move.

Man Utd youth development clear

United are eager to source some quality young talent for their ranks at the moment.

It’s believed that Samuel Lusale will head to Old Trafford, with the 17-year-old having confirmed his exit from Crystal Palace, where he was very highly rated.

What’s more, the Red Devils are exploring a move for Southampton’s Tyler Dibling, after the 18-year-old looked at home against United on his full Premier League debut.

Big-name transfers are also in the works, though, with Dusan Vlahovic being scouted on the advice of United assistant coach Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Nypan’s stellar 2024 season

Nypan scored five goals and bagged one assist in 23 Eliteserien games in 2023, and his production has risen the following year.

In 20 league games so far in 2024, the 17-year-old has scored five goals and bagged six assists, mostly from central midfield.

Within that tally was a first-career hat-trick, coming in a 4-0 victory over Lillestrom SK. Nypan bagged hie three goals in 80 minutes, and was then substituted off.

The first goal of the triple saw Nypan crash the box, getting ahead of a defender and turning in a cross, before he broke past the defence, beating the offside trap for another poacher’s goal for his second, and he completed the hat-trick by sending the goalkeeper the wrong way with a penalty, having been entrusted with the spot kick.