Manchester United interest has reportedly been ‘sparked’ in a former Paris Saint-Germain player for a January transfer, to ‘complement’ the club’s young players.

United sorted some important positions in the summer window. After no Red Devils reached 10 Premier League goals last term, the attack was the main port of call, with two wide players and a striker signed in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

A new goalkeeper was landed in Senne Lammens, and there was youth development in defence with the snare of 19-year-old left-back Diego Leon.

But the desire to sign a midfielder was clear in attempts to land Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and then Conor Gallagher – though none came to fruition.

It seems United will still want to freshen up the midfield by January, and their interest is said to have ‘sparked’ in former PSG icon Marco Verratti, per Fichajes.

The report states United are ‘closely monitoring’ Verratti – now playing in Qatar – and feel the 32-year-old’s signing ‘could bring balance’ to a squad that ‘needs control in midfield’.

Verratti reportedly still feels capable of playing at the top level, and a return to Europe appeals to him.

United see him as a player who could ‘complement’ the young players in the side, according to the report.

DON’T MISS: 🔴 Every completed Man Utd transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Would United want Verratti?

When he was at the height of his powers at PSG – where he played 416 games – Verratti was frequently linked with a move to United.

He was also said to have been ‘offered’ to them by intermediaries last summer, as he entered the final year of his contract with Qatari side Al-Arabi.

That United didn’t decide to sign him then surely speaks volumes.

Indeed, if they did not want him after two years in Qatar – he scored four goals and assisted four more in the second – then a year later, it feels unlikely that Verratti is actually wanted at Old Trafford.

The time for him to make his move there has surely passed, especially with TEAMtalk aware that another move for Brighton midfielder Baleba will be in the works in 2026.

Man Utd round-up: One more exit possible

Tyrell Malacia did not secure an exit from Manchester United by deadline day in England, while all the club’s other wantaways – Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Jadon Sancho – did.

It’s reported that his most likely destination is Turkey, and their window is open until September 12, so there’s still a chance of that move.

Meanwhile, United boss Ruben Amorim is said to be ‘furious’ that the club could not sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Gallagher in the final days of the summer window.

He is also frustrated the club would not grant Kobbie Mainoo his request to leave the club on loan.

Which of United’s new signings will perform best?