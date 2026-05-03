Manchester United are reportedly planning ‘significant investment’ in Atalanta midfielder Ederson, while Michael Carrick plans to make a big splash elsewhere.

United confirmed Champions League football on Sunday after a year without any European football at all. Carrick has done a great job since coming in as interim boss and whether or not he’s at the helm next season, the club will be setting up to compete on two fronts.

A new midfielder or two is a must, with Manuel Ugarte likely to leave having been uninspiring, and Casemiro definitely leaving and creating a huge hole.

Ederson is ‘perfect’ Casemiro replacement

United seem to have found their man, though, with eyes having been on Atalanta midfielder Ederson for a while. They are now said to be in ‘pole position’ to land the Brazilian.

Indeed, as they’re searching for a Casemiro replacement, they’re said to have identified Ederson as the ‘perfect player for a significant investment.’

Elsewhere, United’s push for the transfer has reportedly been aided by fellow interested club Atletico Madrid’s stance that they don’t want to pay the required fee – up to €50million (£43.3m.)

Contacts are said to have intensified between United and Atalanta in recent days.

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Carrick plotting huge raid

Should Carrick be handed the United job full-time, which doesn’t look unlikely given the sheer volume of games he’s won, including against rivals Liverpool on Sunday, he has ideas not only about his squad, but his coaching staff, too.

TEAMtalk is aware that United are keeping close tabs on Bayern Munich assistant Aaron Danks, who Carrick wants as part of his coaching staff for next season.

Danks worked alongside Carrick at Middlesbrough before he moved to the big leagues with Bayern.

The pair could come full circle, reuniting at a huge club after both leaving the Teesside club and having good success.

United have carried out background checks on Danks and have been impressed by their findings, sources state.

Van de Ven demands known

Should United sign Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven this summer, they know what they need to do. Indeed, the Spurs defender is linked with a number of big clubs ahead of a potential Spurs exit, including the Red Devils and Liverpool.

Reports state Tottenham will ask for £60-80million for the services of the Dutchman.

Further to that, Van de Ven is said to want a large wage increase, from the £90,000 per week he currently gets in north London to £200,000 if he’s to leave.

Whether any of the interested sides are willing to pay those sums for the Tottenham man remains to be seen.