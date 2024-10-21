Manchester United have invited a talented teenage midfielder back on trial just two months after he was first considered by the Old Trafford club.

Caleb Sweeney, 15, is the starlet in question, with the player taking to social media over the weekend to upload a picture of the No.8 shirt he had been wearing in a post from United’s Carrington training ground.

Sweeney is a defensive midfielder who currently plays for Larne in Northern Ireland and has already played at youth level for his country.

The teenager has already been described as one of the most promising talents in his age group, with United not the only side said to be chasing his signature.

ManchesterWorld revealed Sweeney’s first trial with the Red Devils back in August, as United look at adding another exciting teenage talent to their ranks at youth level.

The fact that Sweeney has earned a trip back to Carrington is evidence that he made a strong impression first time of asking as the Old Trafford hierarchy continue to try and land the best homegrown talent around.

United had a busy summer adding to their youth ranks, bringing in Dante Plunkett from Aston Villa, James Overy on a free, Camron Mpofu from Reading, Silva Mexes from Ipswich, Samuel Lusale from Crystal Palace and, most recently, Chido Obi-Martin from Arsenal.

It’s all part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s priority to give the club a strong base to work from in the future.

