Man Utd keen to resist ‘jaw-dropping riches’ as star put out of reach from Saudi advances

Manchester United are reportedly ‘unlikely’ to sanction a move for Bruno Fernandes, and are ‘not keen’ to let him leave for Saudi Arabia despite the promise of ‘jaw-dropping riches’.

Saudi Arabian sides flexed their muscles often over the summer. After Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al Nassr after a fallout at Old Trafford mid-way through the season, a horde of star names followed him to the Saudi Pro League in the transfer window.

Last year’s Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema moved over, along with the likes of N’Golo Kante, Jordan Henderson, Ruben Neves and many more talents from Europe.

With the January window coming around, it doesn’t look likely that the exodus from Europe to Saudi Arabia will stop.

Reports suggest a lot of Saudi sides will continue to make attempts to sign top players from the Premier League and the continent.

Man Utd captain Fernandes is one player that seems he’ll be the subject of those attempts.

A recent report stated that ‘concrete steps’ are being taken to recruit talent from Europe, and the attacking-midfielder is currently under consideration.

That report suggested that Saudi representatives were due to contact Fernandes’ entourage for negotiations.

Man Utd keep Fernandes under lock and key

Whether or not those meetings have taken place yet, or are going to in the near future, is unclear.

With that being said, there’s a chance that the Portuguese’s head may have already been turned, or that could soon happen.

However, United are keen to ensure it doesn’t happen at all. Football Insider reports that United are ‘unlikely to entertain any offers’ for Fernandes either in January or next summer.

It’s said that United are ‘not keen to part’ with him despite the promise of ‘jaw-dropping riches’.

United have safety net

If Fernandes was tempted by a move to Saudi Arabia, the Red Devils have got a safety net in place.

Indeed, the attacking-midfielder is under contract until 2026 and United have the option to extend that for another year.

Given he can stay another four years, there’ll be little an interested side can do to persuade United into selling.

If they’re already making it clear than a huge sum of money won’t make them sell, then it’s unlikely that’ll change any time soon.

As such, it appears likely that Fernandes will be staying at Old Trafford for some time, unless the club changes their mind for some reason.

