Man Utd could finally land top left-back as Euro giants apply pressure for No 1 target

The stance of a top left-back could see Manchester United given a great chance of landing him, while their current top target in the position is wanted by another giant club.

United signed essentially only midfielders in the summer, despite wanting to add a new left-back. They weren’t able to put much focus into the defence given their needs in midfield, so ended up without a new addition on the left.

But in January, or failing that, the summer, they want to add the next piece to their side.

The stance of one of the players they wanted to land at left-back in the summer could now be changing.

Alejandro Balde could look to leave Barcelona

Alejandro Balde was one of the players United pushed for in the summer, but he wanted to stay put at Barcelona.

But the 22-year-old has played only 12 minutes this season and could choose to leave as a result.

A report in Spain states: ‘In the eight matches played so far, Balde, who played in the 2022 World Cup and was a regular in the Spanish national team until 2023, has only played 12 minutes under Flick, the final minutes of the Barcelona-Racing LaLiga match, which ended 7-2.

‘This lack of playing time may lead the player to consider a change of scenery, something he has resisted until now.’

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Tyrick Mitchell competition revealed

For January, TEAMtalk is aware Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell is the left-back United want. They could risk trying to get him in the summer, when he’s set to be out of contract, and though it’s already reported he wants to join, pushing in the winter could ensure he does.

But a report in Italy suggests Juventus are now also interested in the Palace man.

It’s stated both Mitchell and David Raum – another United left-back target – are on Juve’s list to improve the left side of their defence.

And with both men out of contract in the summer, it’s suggested the Italian club could look to steal a march on other clubs by agreeing deals in January.

Fermin Lopez deal rejected at Man Utd

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk is aware superstar Spaniard Fermin Lopez rejected United in the summer.

Sources state United, along with Arsenal and Chelsea, held talks with intermediaries as they felt there was a chance of landing the Barcelona midfielder.

That was due to his camp assessing options available to the midfielder.

But Barca were adamant they weren’t going to let Lopez leave for any of the interested sides, and that stance has been vindicated by some stunning performances this season.