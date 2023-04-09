Man Utd take lead for major striker snare as Bayern Munich let foot off gas in latest development

Bayern Munich have registered doubts over a deal for Harry Kane, allowing Manchester United into the box seat for the transfer.

A move for Kane has been mooted for some time. Indeed, that Tottenham have stagnated of late has opened up to the possibility that the Englishman will finally leave the club.

Antonio Conte’s departure from the club could be a driving force in his exit. Indeed, the manager seemed to be the appointment that could have inspired Spurs to big things.

However, he was unable to do so, and he parted company with the club. An insider believes if the next Tottenham manager “is not to Kane’s liking” there is “every chance” he’s open to joining Man Utd.

Of course, the Red Devils are not the only side with an interest in the striker.

Bayern have been linked for some time, and seem keen on making him their no.9. It’s unclear which of the sides is currently in the box seat.

However, Bayern’s recently-revealed hesitance could open up for a United move.

Bayern chief unsure Kane transfer is good fit

Indeed, Bayern’s financial officer Dr Michael Diederich has voiced a couple of concerns with a potential transfer.

“I don’t rule anything out but can we afford such a transfer and do we want such a transfer?” he said, quoted by 90min.

“We have to keep an eye on our profitability.”

Indeed, that admission suggests Bayern are not all in on Kane. Not only are they not sure they want him, they’re not sure if they can afford him either.

90min suggests Spurs ‘may be forced to consider a sale’ if Kane doesn’t want to extend is contract, which runs out in 2024. The way things are looking at the moment, it does not seem unlikely that he wouldn’t want to.

The report also suggests Daniel Levy will do ‘whatever he can to ensure Kane does not join United or another Premier League rival’.

United in the lead for Kane

There are a few reasons why that might be difficult. Bayern apparently don’t want to pay more than €50million (approx £44million), and Spurs will surely want more.

If United are willing to pay above that sum, which seems likely, the north London outfit might be forced into the sale. Furthermore, Kane is in a position where he could make history by becoming the Premier League’s highest goalscorer in history.

He’s 54 goals away from Alan Shearer’s 260, and could get there within the next few seasons. Obviously, that hinges on him playing in the Premier League.

As such, were Spurs to refuse to sell to United or another Premier League side, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he sat out his contract and left for free.

In any case, United would seemingly be in the lead over Bayern for the move.

