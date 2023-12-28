Man Utd leading chase to sign dazzling Serie A attacking talent who Bayern Munich have €40m buy-back option on

Manchester United have reportedly jumped to the front of the queue to sign a top Serie A attacking talent in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are expected to be active in the January window after Sir Jim Ratcliffe agreed to take a 25% stake in the ownership of the club, a saga that has been rumbling on for over a year.

As expected, it will include his INEOS group taking charge of the football side of operations at Old Trafford.

And it appears that United are pressing for a move to sign Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee as one of the club’s first additions under Ratcliffe.

The striker has scored nine goals and registered four assists from 19 games this season, and his fine form hasn’t gone unnoticed in Italy and abroad.

That’s according to Thursday’s edition of Il Resto del Carlino, who state that United are one of the clubs to have set their sights on the highly-rated 22-year-old attacker.

It’s reported that top clubs ‘won’t leave’ Zirkzee alone, although his former club Bayern Munich will have the final say on his future.

The Bavarian club sold the Dutchman to Bologna back in 2022 and Il Resto del Carlino claims that they have an option to buy him back for €40m.

A this stage, the report adds that Bologna’s priority is to retain the player and also find a backup for him next month, just in case he does move on.

Man Utd at the front of the queue for Bologna star

Meanwhile, Calciomercato has added further evidence that United are well in the mix for the player, although they take it one step further by revealing that Erik ten Hag’s side are ‘now above all’ in the chase for Zirkzee.

Despite those reports of a €40m release clause, Bologna sporting director Marco Di Vaio has told Gazzetta dello Sport that it’s only valid for Bayern.

“It only applies to Bayern [of €40m], articulated. For other clubs, the price is free [to negotiate]…” he said.

If United or another club want to sign the forward, they’ll have to negotiate a deal with Bologna. However, they will not be easy as Di Vaio has hinted the frontman won’t leave in January and also revealed he hasn’t received any calls for him so far.

“Right [top players won’t leave in January]. None. And we wouldn’t answer anyway. Joshua is a nine and a half, yes, but he doesn’t look like anyone: a unique piece,” Di Vaio explained.

United are back in action on Saturday evening when they head to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

