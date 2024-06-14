Man Utd legend names Old Trafford star who could have no complaints if he was sold

Rio Ferdinand has named the Manchester United star he believes could have no complaints if the club chose to replace him in the summer transfer window.

Luke Shaw is the player in question, with Red Devils legend Ferdinand citing the left-back’s poor injury record last term as the main reason for his potential axing.

Shaw was one of several United players to miss a large chunk of a disastrous Premier League and Champions League campaign, with Erik ten Hag often forced to chop and change his defensive line to deal with an injury-ravaged squad.

Two severe muscle injuries meant the 28-year-old former Southampton man made just 12 Premier League appearances last season, with Diogo Dalot, Sofyan Amrabat, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof all filling in for him at different stages of the season.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd midfield targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window

And Ferdinand claims the club will have a tough decision to make over Shaw’s long-term fitness, with the player facing the prospect of being moved aside as part of a defensive rebuild after Ten Hag somewhat surprisingly kept his job at Old Trafford.

“They’ve got to get a fit Shaw and Lisandro Martinez next season and games out of them both,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“I don’t think Shaw could be disgruntled if United said because of his lack of game time over the last course of your time here, we’re going to find another left back.

“I don’t think he could grumble at that. But I think he’s that good when he plays that they will go again [with him].”

Shaw pushing for England return

Shaw will hope to get the opportunity to prove he is worthy of an extended Old Trafford stay at Euro 2024.

The defender is back in training but won’t be risked for England’s opening group game against Serbia on Sunday or potentially the remaining two group outings.

Indeed, the hope is that he should be fully fit for the knockout stages should England, as expected, get through.

He is the only natural left-back in the squad, leaving Kieran Trippier to deputise in his absence, although Gareth Southgate feels his inclusion in the 26-man party was well worth the risk.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Man Utd way off Jarrad Branthwaite price tag despite agreement with Everton star

“It’s a calculated risk,” said the Three Lions boss. “He’s progressed really well in the last couple of weeks.

“Positionally, with what he brings with his experience, the fact that he’s a left-footer who can drive forward that’s a situation we wanted to explore.”