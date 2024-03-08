Man Utd legend names the two massive games that will determine Erik ten Hag’s future

Gary Neville claims that Manchester United’s upcoming double-header against bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford will end up deciding Erik ten Hag’s future.

The Dutchman is battling to remain in his job and impress United’s new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, although TEAMtalk understands that he stand is set to be pushed aside in the summer.

A number of changes have already taken place behind the scenes at Old Trafford following Rtacliffe’s arrival as the new face of football operations.

And, as we reported recently, there are growing concerns that the Dutchman is not the right man to take the club forward.

Last week’s collapse at rivals Manchester City did not help matters, while the quality of football being played under Ten Hag has also raised major questions for Neville.

He told The Overlap: “I’m absolutely bemused and bewildered as to how we can’t play football under Ten Hag. I can’t believe it because obviously we’ve seen the football he’s played at his previous club.

“He actually resorted last week at City to what Ole did at Tottenham when he just sat back and played 3-5-2. He just went right I’m just going to get a result by any means. How have we damaged Ten Hag? Why can’t he get a tune?”

Liverpool clashes pivotal for Ten Hag

United face their fiercest rivals twice between now and the end of the season, with an FA Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford around the corner and Neville believes the outcome of those clashes will ultimately seal Ten Hag’s fate – with England boss Gareth Southgate tipped up as his replacement.

He added: “I think for me for Ten Hag when you say what is critical, we’ve got Liverpool at home twice in the space of three weeks. I think those games can either be your friend or your massive enemy.

“Losing away at Liverpool is bad when you’ve only got a few thousand United fans in the corner. If you’re at home in front of 73,000 United fans against Liverpool twice.

“If Liverpool come and do us in the cup with 7,000 fans because you get a bigger allocation I do think those games are defining.

“The season will be over. If we beat Liverpool in the cup it will be electric, it will be amazing and if we do alright in the league…I’m not saying we will, they are big games but it could give us impetus.

“If we lose twice you can imagine what the atmosphere will be like. The season’s over with a month to go and I think it could be dead and it will be bad in terms of perception and feeling.”

Before their outings with Liverpool, United host struggling Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday in the lunchtime kick-off.

Marcus Rashford and Jonny Evans are both expected to be available for the game against the Toffees, desite going ff with knocks at City. However, Ten Hag will still be without the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia.

