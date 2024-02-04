Manchester United hero Andy Cole has told Marcus Rashford that he should ‘have a look at himself’ after his ‘disrespectful’ behaviour last week.

The England international missed the FA Cup clash with Newport County last Sunday after missing training following a night out in Belfast but was back in the starting line-up against Wolves in the Premier League in midweek.

The 26-year-old scored the opener in a dramatic 4-3 victory and put in a decent performance in a 3-0 win over West Ham on Sunday.

However, Cole feels that not only the night out in Northern Ireland, but his whole season has been a major letdown after his heroics during the last campaign.

Rashford was outstanding as he scored 17 league goals in 2022/23, notching 30 in total, but has not been anywhere near that level for United this term.

And, speaking at a Q&A session at Players House in Dubai, via the Daily Mail, Cole said: ‘”I’m surprised Marcus has found himself in this position again.

“We never minded a night out when I was playing and everyone is entitled to a night out but ultimately when you do have a night out you need to turn up for training.

“You can’t go on a couple of nights out and then call in sick – that’s disrespectful.

“He has found himself in hot water and Erik ten Hag has dealt with it internally and the situation is now over but he needs to have a look at himself.

“If I was Marcus, which I’m not, but if it was me personally, I would be bitterly disappointed if I found myself in this situation after such a good season last season.”

United tipped to cash in on Rashford

Following the fallout from the incident in Belfast, there have even been rumours that United might look to cash in on Rashford.

Indeed, Tottenham and Arsenal have been mooted as potential destinations for the England forward, while French giants could also make a move if they lose Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid this summer.

If United do decide to sell they are certainly in a strong position to demand a hefty fee for one of their star men.

Rashford only penned a contract extension until 2028 last summer after his 30-goal campaign and is currently valued at a reasonable £60million by Transfermarkt.

United are back in action next Sunday when they head to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

