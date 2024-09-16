Man Utd legend savages ‘worst in our history’ Ten Hag side, who are ‘a million miles’ from success

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has slammed the current side as the “worst in our history” in the Premier League, and feels they are “a million miles away” from league success under Erik ten Hag.

United have started the season with two wins and two losses from four games. That puts them 10th in the table, two places below where they finished last term, which was their worst-ever Premier League finish.

It is Ten Hag’s third campaign at the helm, and as per Yorke, there has been little progress towards the league title, and the club is actually in the worst shape it has ever been in.

“We are a million miles away from winning the Premier League. When talking about the current manager, this was a person to take us forward, and we thought after the first season this was the guy,” Yorke said live on air on beIN Sports.

“What has happened, yes we have managed to win the FA Cup, but the identity in terms of how we play, where we finish, goals conceded, is the worst in our history since the Premier League started in 1992.”

Ten Hag sack talk continuing

Ten Hag has been tipped to be sacked at multiple times during his Unite tenure. Last season, before the FA Cup triumph, those claims were loud, but the silverware seemingly did enough to save him.

There are contrasting opinions on whether he should stay in the job or not at the moment.

Rafael van der Vaart has stated that the football is “not really getting better” with Ten Hag’s recent signings, and he needs “a lot of wins” to survive.

But Clinton Morrison has stated he “would be surprised” if the axe was wielded at any point soon, because the manager needs to be given time for his new signings to gel together.

Man Utd plotting more signings

Ten Hag is hoping to make more United signings following the middling start to the campaign.

One man on the radar is newly blooded England midfielder Angel Gomes.

He is also being looked at by a number of other Premier League giants, though.

Meanwhile, United are still being linked with free agent midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Links to him are continuing despite recent reports stating his wages are too high for the Red Devils to consider the signing.

Ten Hag compared to recent Man Utd manager

Yorke’s suggestion was that Ten Hag’s tactics have United in a bad spot.

In comparison to the last permanent United manager before him, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, there is not much difference. In 119 matches so far, Ten Hag’s United have won 70, drawn 15 and lost 34.

That gives him an average of 1.89 points per match. His predecessor managed 168 matches for the Red Devils, 92 were won, 35 were drawn and 41 lost, with an average of 1.85 points per match.

Compared to the last permanent boss before Solskjaer, Jose Mourinho, Ten Hag is actually worse.

Indeed, the now-Fenerbahce boss won 84, drew 31 and lost 29 of his 144 matches. He achieved 1.97 points per match, which is better than Ten Hag’s tally by 0.08 points.

Mourinho also won the same amount of trophies as Ten Hag has so far, and he was dismissed, while the Dutchman is still in the role and seems to have been backed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe to this point.