Man Utd legend tells Red Devils they’ll inspire ‘thousands’ through historic transfer decision

Former Manchester United man Andrei Kanchelskis has detailed how “thousands” will be inspired if the club make Nuraly Alip the first Kazakhstani Premier League footballer.

So far in his career, Alip has played in two countries: his native Kazaksthan and now Russia. The centre-back spent four years in Kairat Almaty’s first team, before he was loaned to Zenit St Petersburg.

After one year on loan with the Russian outfit, they snapped him up for around £1.7million, taking the first big step in his career.

Alip helped to win the Premier Liga in his first campaign with Zenit, and they’re top of the table this term.

The centre-back has missed just two games, and is part of a solid defence who have conceded the second-lowest goals tally in the division.

It’s been suggested that Man Utd have taken a look at the 23-year-old – who’s made 30 international appearances – and former Red Devil Kanchelskis is part of a collection of people that hope their reported interest is genuine.

“Everyone would like it to be true. If he goes there, I can only wish him good luck. For starters, at least he just got there,” he said, quoted by Tribal Football.

Indeed, it would be a historic moment for Kazakhstan, as the country has never produced a Premier League footballer before.

Kanchelskis tells Man Utd of inspirational transfer

Kanchelskis has detailed the transformative impact that Alip moving to a huge club like United would have on football in his home country.

“Imagine what will happen to Kazakh football? This will be a big step to popularise domestic football. Thousands of boys across the country will set him up as an example to each other and this is how strong football players will grow up,” Kanchelskis said.

Indeed, it’s not to be underestimated how much a role model in a country that does not tend to produce top footballers could do for the sport.

The Red Devils legend is also of the opinion that Alip is good enough to make the move.

“Not everyone can play in such a club. Can he or won’t he? If the information is indeed confirmed, then some conclusions can be drawn. Alip is a good football player,” he added.

Raphael Varane might be on his way out, with United reportedly ready to accept a €20-30million offer. If he goes, they will surely bring in another centre-back, and Alip could be that man.

Alip can follow in Kanchelskis’ path

Kanchelskis also detailed how he, a player from Ukraine, who then went on to represent Russia, was not given much hope of making it by fans, but he went on to make 161 appearances for United, with two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a League Cup among his honours.

“When I moved there, many did not believe in my transfer and predicted a career for me as a bench warmer. But I didn’t sit there on the sidelines. Let’s wait for real things, but I repeat: this is very good for Kazakhstan,” he said.

It’s clear that Kanchelskis feels that if he could make it at Old Trafford, Alip can too.

READ MORE: Ten Hag sack: Dutchman told when Man Utd axe will fall as ex-Liverpool star sticks the boot in