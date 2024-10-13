Man Utd legend tipped up as perfect Ten Hag replacement and the man to bring back ‘the United ethos’

Former Everton chairman Keith Wyness has tipped Manchester United to appoint club legend Michael Carrick as the man to replace the under-fire Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman currently remains in his role but is under huge pressure after another poor start to the season that sees United currently sitting down in 14th spot in the Premier League table.

The Red Devils have won only two of their seven league outings so far to go along with two draws in the Europa League and a rout of League One Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

To that end, there has been plenty of speculation over who could replace Ten Hag in the Old Trafford hotseat, if United do indeed decide to end the former Ajax chief’s tenure.

And Wyness thinks Carrick, who is currently in charge at Championship side Middlesbrough, is the perfect man for the job -having previously held the role on a caretaker basis and played 464 times for the club during his playing career from 2006 until 2018.

Wyness told Football Insider: “There are various rumours whether they will go for like a Thomas Tuchel or will it be a Michael Carrick and have more of a managerial coach type situation rather than a Tuchel-type bigger name.

“I think they might go for the second route and try and get the Man United ethos back to what it was before with an ex-player like Carrick managing the squad.

“He’s proven to be a very good manager, so that’s where I think they may go.”

Ten Hag lucky to survive the summer

Wyness also feels that United are paying the price for not pulling the trigger on Ten Hag over the summer after their woeful doemsric campaign was only partially saved by an FA Cup triumph.

He added: “No one knows at the moment which way Ratcliffe is going to jump. They are starting to reap the rewards of a very bad, difficult off-season when everybody thought Ten Hag was going to be sacked.

“So all these sorts of things are coming home to roost. It’s a bad issue for Man United. We are already seven games into the season and it’s not looking good.”

There’s no denying that the cup win, along with the truimph in the Carabao Cup the season before, played some part in keeping Ten Hag in his job but the axe is now hovering again just a couple of months into the new campaign.

However, Ten Hag’s recent assistant coach, Benni McCarthy, has claimed there is only one manager – who would have to make an unthinkable move in the process – capable of delivering better results in the Old Trafford hotseat.

The Red Devils are next in action on October 19 when they host Brentford at Old Trafford.

IN FOCUS – Carrick at Middlesbrough

Carrick has certainly done an excellent job since taking the reins on Teeside back in October 2022.

Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough record

Boro were 21st in the table when he took over but he guided them to a fourth-placed finish before play-off disappointment against Coventry.

In his second season, Carrick took Boro to the semi-finals of the EFL Cup for the first time since 2004. And although they beat Chelsea 1-0 in the first leg, they lost the second 6-1 at Stamford Bridge. The Championship campaign was a slightly disappointing one as the Riverside outfit finished eighth, but that was still enough to earn Carrick a new three-year contract.

Boro are currently sitting ninth in the Championship with four wins from their opening nine games but are only two points outside the play-offs.

For the record, in his three games in temporary charge at United, he won two and drew one.

