Man Utd legend urges Amorim to offload FIVE stars but one big name left off the list

Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt has urged Ruben Amorim to offload five players from his first-team squad, although one surprising name was not on that list.

It’s been a disastrous season for the Old Trafford outfit so far, having sacked Erik ten Hag after a poor start to the 2024/25 campaign while his replacement Ruben Amorim has won just six points from his opening seven Premier League games in charge.

There is expected to be plenty of change at Man Utd, although that is much more likely to come next summer than in January when it’s notoriously more difficult to bring in players.

The club’s current situation is currently a long way from the glory days under Sir Alex Ferguson, and Nicky Butt, who won 17 major trophies during his time at Old Trafford and was also the former head of first-team development at the club, has had his say on who United should let go from the current squad.

Answering quick-fire questions with talkSPORT, the former Red Devils midfielder was asked to give short responses as to whether he would keep or sell specific members of the first team.

Perhaps the most surprising name that the 49-year-old claimed should so was England international Mason Mount, who Amorim is known to be a big fan of. The £55million signing has really struggled to make any kind of an impact at United, although much of that has been down to his misfortune with injuries.

Indeed, just when it looked like he would get a good run in the side under Amorim, the 25-year-old suffered yet another injury blow early in the Manchester derby and is not expected to be back until March.

Man Utd No.1 Andre Onana was also on Butt’s hitlist, with the 49-year-old claiming that his old club needs a more reliable option as the last line of defence. The Cameroon international actually enjoyed an impressive start to the new campaign but his form has tailed off since Amorim’s arrival, most notably in making major errors which led to defeats against Nottingham Forest and Wolves.

The latest three names were not that surprising though as Butt also picked veteran stars Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Jonny Evans. All three are well into their thirties and, especially in the case of Eriksen and Casemiro, are not really capable of pressing in midfield and are not mobile enough.

Rashford can still be Man Utd success

Despite falling out with Amorim, one name that Butt still wants to remain at Old Trafford in Marcus Rashford.

The England forward has not been in United’s last four matchday squads and has already stated that he is looking for a new challenge away from Manchester.

However, Butt is still of the belief that with the right players around him, Rashford could still be a success under Amorim.

Meanwhile, trusted Man Utd journalist, Andy Mitten, claims that Rashford’s absence and lack of game time under Amorim is solely down to the player himself.

Mitten, who is a top-tier source on all things Man Utd, delivered a damning indictment of Rashford when speaking to talkSPORT.

“Every previous manager has had issues with Marcus Rashford,” Mitten sensationally revealed. “I’ve spoken to them. They’ve told me in confidence going back years and years and years.”

Latest Man Utd news: Amorim targets double PSG raid / Milan star back on United’s radar

Manchester United are plotting a double January raid on French giants PSG, with manager Ruben Amorim understood to have personally asked for one of the two signings.

Amorim has overseen five defeats in 10 matches since taking the reins at Man Utd. With fixtures against Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal (FA Cup) up next, more heartache could be on the way.

Perhaps one of the biggest reasons Amorim has been unable to make an instant impact at Old Trafford is the squad he’s inherited are wholly unsuited to his tactical demands.

That is expected to change in the transfer windows to come and a move for two PSG stars could help.

Meanwhile, United could reignite their interest in AC Milan star Fikayo Tomori, as the centre-back has reportedly been transfer listed by the Italian giants.

Tomori, 27, was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in 2023 and was on their radar last summer, before they signed Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt.

However, he could still end up at Old Trafford following developments in Milan.

IN FOCUS – Which country will Marcus Rashford’s next club be from?