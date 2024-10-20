Man Utd will let Real Madrid target pick his own wage to ‘abandon’ LaLiga giants and join them instead

Alphonso Davies will be offered any wage he wants to join Manchester United

Manchester United will reportedly offer Alphonso Davies a ‘blank cheque’ in order to ‘abandon’ the idea of playing for Real Madrid to instead head to Old Trafford.

United find themselves in a tough spot regarding the left-back position. Tyrell Malacia is yet to be seen this term, having missed all of last season through injury.

He is joined on the sidelines by fellow left-back Luke Shaw. Those injuries meant that Lisandro Martinez started out of position in United’s last game, with Jonny Evans filling in in the centre.

To rectify their issues on the left, United are looking into signing Bayern Munich man Davies. He is out of contract in the summer, and the Red Devils will essentially give him whatever he wants in order to join.

Indeed, todofichajes reports the Canadian will be given a ‘blank cheque’ to essentially write whatever wage he wants on.

The feeling from United is apparently that that will see Davies ‘abandon’ his idea of joining Real Madrid.

United informed on Davies deal

Indeed, reports suggest Davies is eager to join the La Liga giants, who are keen on signing him.

But United are said to have already gathered information on the left-back ahead of his window of availability.

The same report suggested that Real were frontrunners, with United’s chances not ‘very high’ at the moment.

As such, allowing him whatever he wants at Old Trafford could sway him there instead of Real.

United signed two Bayern players in the summer, and have clearly taken a liking to recruiting their players.

Davies would be one of the best they could get from the Bundesliga giants, with his status as one of the best attacking full-backs in the world plain to see, with his current tally of 43 goal contributions in 204 games.