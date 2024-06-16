Man Utd line up ludicrous £228m triple deal as Ratcliffe moves on from superstars

Manchester United are readying an enormous triple offer for Joao Neves, Antonio Silva and Fredrik Aursnes

Manchester United are reportedly considering submitting offers for Benfica trio Joao Neves, Antonio Silva and Fredrik Aursnes in order to replace a pair of Red Devils superstars.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ambition was evident when he walked through the Old Trafford door as a part-owner of the club. He immediately vowed to get United back to the heights of world football.

After an eighth-placed Premier League finish last term, that’s necessary.

The new regime is also losing two stars of old. Four-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, Raphael Varane, is definitely leaving, and Casemiro – a five-time winner of the same competition – looks likely to be sold, with a move to Saudi Arabia a possible route.

And with that much experience being taken away from Old Trafford, Ratcliffe will have a task on his hand to get some quality back in.

Benfica pair Neves and Silva have been on United’s radar for some time, and they would no doubt add to the quality in the midfield and defence, respectively.

It has been suggested that Liverpool could look to barge in on any move for the former.

But United are now seemingly preparing a huge offer to get the ball rolling.

United preparing £228m triple deal

Indeed, reports suggest the Red Devils are considering submitting bids for Neves and Silva, along with their Benfica teammate Aursnes.

The latter has played the majority of his career in defensive-midfield, but last season was deployed at both right and left-back, as well as on the wing on occasion, so would be a useful player to have in a number of positions.

The bid from United could be a ludicrous one, as it’s suggested the combined deal for the trio would be worth £228million.

The enormous outlay would be a huge statement of intent from Ratcliffe at his new side, though there will surely need to be some sales before it’s possible for that fee to be paid.

If it is, though, Neves already looks a perfect Casemiro replacement, and Silva could easily carry the mantle left by Varane. Aursnes’ versatility would be ideal for a side whose defence was hindered massively by injuries last season.

PSG could harm United deal

Though part of the deal for the Benfica trio could be stopped by Paris Saint-Germain.

Indeed, it’s said they now have concrete interest in signing £101million man Neves.

It’s likely they would not take issue with paying that release clause, particularly after getting Kylian Mbappe’s huge contract off the books.

United will hope the French giants move onto one of the other midfield targets they are said to have, or their enormous deal could be put on ice.

