Man Utd lose vital cog as Ten Hag right-hand man agrees to historic MLS managerial role

Manchester United assistant coach Eric Ramsay has agreed a deal to become MLS side Minnesota United’s new head coach, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Minnesota have targeted a move for Ramsay after interim head coach Sean McAuley quit the role last month.

It’s been suggested in recent days that they have been pushing hard to land the Man Utd man ahead of their first game of the season against Austin, which takes place on Sunday February 25.

Ramsay has spent close to three years with the Red Devils after initially joining them as a player development and set-piece coach under then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back in 2021.

Ramsay has since become an important member of the backroom team under Solskjaer’s successor, Erik ten Hag.

Prior to his time at Old Trafford Ramsay enjoyed roles with the likes of Chelsea, Swansea City and home-town Shrewsbury.

The highly-regarded coach also had a spell as assistant manager of Wales under Rob Page last year before leaving after six months to focus on his club commitments with United.

Ramsay to make MLS history

Ramsay, who is the youngest coach ever to acquire the UEFA Pro License coaching credentials, will become the youngest head coach in MLS history at the age of 32.

He’ll take control of a side who struggled in the Western Conference last season. Indeed, Minnesota missed out on the playoffs, finishing 11th in their half of the table.

The previous year, they finished sixth in the West table, before losing to Dallas in the opening round of the playoffs.

As such, they’re looking to bounce back from a poor campaign last time out, and Ramsay will take charge from the start of the 2024 season, looking to facilitate that bounce.

Minnesota have never won the MLS, and Ramsay will surely have silverware on his mind as he takes his first steps in management.

