Casemiro could be sold by Man Utd with no role for him under Ruben Amorim

Manchester United could reportedly make Casemiro available for £30million in January, taking a £40million hit, given it does not look as if there will be space for him under Ruben Amorim.

One of the main differences under new boss Amorim than predecessor Erik ten Hag seems to be the formation. Ten Hag utilised four defenders, two holding-midfielders and an attacking-midfielder.

Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 system adds a third centre-back, pushes the full-backs further up the pitch, and does away with one of the midfielders.

For a club who have given minutes to seven midfielders this term, removing a slot could mean danger for some of them, and it has largely been suggested that there will be no room for Casemiro.

According to Caught Offside, United could solve that problem by selling the ex-Real Madrid man.

That report states he could be made available for £30million in January.

That would be a loss of £40million on what they paid for him from Real in 2022.

No role for Casemiro

Multiple pundits have suggested that Casemiro won’t be in Amorim’s first-choice side.

Jamie Carragher feels that the former Sporting CP boss will play Manuel Ugarte – who played under him in Portugal – and Kobbie Mainoo as the holding-midfielders.

It comes after former United assistant Rene Meulensteen suggested that Casemiro may not be the only midfielder to be hurt by the new system.

“Casemiro and Eriksen could be casualties if Amorim opts to change the system,” he said.

Man Utd round-up: No Pogba return

It has been reported that Paul Pogba will be welcomed back to Carrington by United, to get back up to fitness before he can return to football in March, though Fabrizio Romano has denied that is true.

The insider also suggested that Eriksen will leave Old Trafford at the end of the season, with his deal due to run out and no negotiations ongoing over a new one.

Meanwhile, United are said to be working hard on a deal for Alphonso Davies, while Alvaro Fernandez Carreras is not thought to be thinking about a return to Old Trafford.

A third left-back is on the radar, with reports suggesting United have enquired about Milos Kerkez, who’s also a target for rivals Liverpool.

