Man Utd make official enquiry to sign outstanding defender who caused carnage in shock Old Trafford win

Manchester United have reportedly made an official enquiry into the availability of Galatasaray star Sacha Boey, who starred in his side’s shock Champions League win at Old Trafford last month.

Erik ten Hag has been hampered by numerous injuries across his defensive line already this season and is keen to strengthen that area of his team, if he is still in the job by the time January comes around.

The Red Devils eased the pressure on his position thanks to last-gasp Bruno Fernandes winner at Fulham on Saturday. However, that victory papered over the cracks as United were largely second best against the Cottagers and were fortunate to come away with all three points.

Ten Hag’s men currently sit eighth in the Premier League table but are already five points off the Champions League places with only 11 games gone.

And, despite that win at Craven Cottage, there is still enormous pressure on the Dutchman – with recent reports even suggesting that incoming investor shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants Ten Hag out.

However, from the United boss’ point of view, he is still looking at ways he can improve his starting XI, and it appears that one of those is snapping up right-back Boey.

Several enquiries are known to have been made into potential signings, and full-back Boey is firmly among the considerations.

Indeed, RMC Sport states that United have already touched base with Galatasaray to sound out their interest in the Frenchman in the hope of luring him to Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old is contracted to the Turkish giants until 2025, though Galatasaray remain keen to extend his deal by a further year and hand him a bumper new contract.

United given Boey signing hope

Those negotiations are now said to have stalled though, which will provide United with plenty of hope of striking a potential deal in January.

Boey, who caused carnage as an attacking right-back in Galatasaray’s win at Old Trafford, has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League – with Arsenal said to be among his admirers.

However, the Gunners ended up landing Jurrien Timber from Feyenoord instead and now have three right-backs in their squad.

That leaves the door open for United, with Ten Hag reportedly unhappy with his current options of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot.

A move for another striker is also expected in the new year to provide competition for Rasmus Hojlund.

Indeed, the Red Devils have been urged to beat Premier League rivals, Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal to the signing of wantaway Brentford frontman Ivan Toney.

Porto’s Mehdi Taremi and Fluminense’s Gabriel Barbosa have also been linked with moves to Old Trafford, with incoming investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe wanting to splash the cash at the club he has supported from a young age.

United are back in action on Wednesday evening when they head to FC Copenhagen in the Champions League.

