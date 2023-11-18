Man Utd man blacklisted by Ten Hag offered UCL route away from nightmare spell

Galatasaray are reportedly ready to fight for the services of Donny van de Beek, who could finally end his nightmare spell with Manchester United.

Van de Beek’s time at United has been a waste of two-and-a-half years to this point. While he showed so much promise at Ajax, that’s been ruined in the Premier League.

Whether or not that’s because he’s not up to the level, or the pressure is too big for him, only he may know.

However, after eight goals and six assists in 26 Eredivisie games the season prior to his move to Old Trafford, he’d have expected to kick on.

However, after 62 appearances at United, Van de Beek has scored twice and assisted twice.

Those appearances have been few and far between, too. While the Dutchman played 19 times in the league in his first season at United, he was hardly given a sniff the following campaign, and was loan out to Everton in January as a result.

He made just seven Premier League appearances for United after returning last season – totalling 163 minutes – and has played just two minutes in the league this term.

If former Ajax manager Ten Hag doesn’t trust him enough to give him any significant minutes at United, it doesn’t seem anyone will.

Van de Beek offered Galatasaray escape route

He has been linked with a number of clubs over the course of his nightmare spell at United.

A return to Ajax and a Villarreal switch are two potential avenues that have been reported of late. It remains to be seen if either of those bear fruit.

But Van de Beek is now in the sights of a Champions League side, too.

Indeed, Fichajes reports that Galatasaray are ‘one of the new candidates’ to take him on board in the January window. That’s after Fabrizio Romano stated the midfielder will leave in the winter window “for sure”.

It’s said Galatasaray will ‘offer him the opportunity to revitalise his career’ and will ‘fight’ against the likes of Inter Milan and Real Sociedad, who the report states are interested.

Galatasaray an intriguing route for PL players

The Turkish side would be an intriguing option for Van de Beek.

Indeed, they’ve given sanctuary to a number of players leaving the Premier League of late. On their books are: Davinson Sanchez, Angelino, Lucas Torreira, Wilfried Zaha, Hakim Ziyech and Tanguy Ndombele.

With that being said, Van de Beek could see the club as the right place to get his career back on track.

He’d also be able to play Champions League football, with Galatasaray playing in that competition this season – they’re actually above United in the same group at this moment in time, so certainly not a bad option.

