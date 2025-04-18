Ruben Amorim has made it clear that he doesn't want Marcus Rashford

Alan Shearer feels there is “no way” a Manchester United man will get “back” while Ruben Amorim is at the club, as the manager has “made it clear” he doesn’t want him.

United have decisions to make on a number of players this summer. Poor displays from Andre Onana will get the club thinking, and they also have sale decisions to make on loanees, Antony and Marcus Rashford.

Both of those players struggled at United at times, the latter potentially as a consequence of working under Amorim.

In the time he’s been out on loan at Aston Villa, United have continued to slip, while the forward has three goals and six assists for the Midlands outfit.

Former Premier League striker Shearer believes though Rashford is impressing, Amorim has already set his stall out with his January decision, and he’s likely to stick with it.

“I’d be astonished if there’s a career for him at Manchester United, not while Amorim’s there,” Shearer said on The Rest Is Football.

“He’s made it clear he doesn’t want him. Man United are in the mire in the Premier League and yet he thinks to get him out of the club is the best answer. There’s no way he’s going back there while Amorim’s there.”

Man Utd preparing Rashford sale whatever happens

It’s been reported that United will attempt to find a buyer for Rashford if Villa decline the chance to sign him.

They have the option to do so for £40million in the summer, when his loan ends.

Indeed, the report stated that Rashford’s form since his mid-season move has not altered Amorim’s stance.

Crystal Palace and Barcelona are reportedly both among the sides who could look to land the United forward if Villa don’t.

But Unai Emery has suggested he’s happy with Rashford in his side, after a report stated the manager feels his signing would help take Villa to the next level.

