Man Utd manager: Ambitious Ratcliffe aims to rid Prem rivals of superb boss as 10-man shortlist revealed

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is not opposed to snatching Ange Postecoglou from Tottenham

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly ‘determined to be as ambitious as possible’ in hiring a new Manchester United boss, and Ange Postecoglou is one name on the 10-man shortlist.

Ratcliffe has vowed to turn the Red Devils back into the best side in the world. To do that, it seems he will have to rid the club of current manager Erik ten Hag.

He’s got the club no closer to the Premier League title than they were before he joined, as United are currently sixth and aren’t showing many signs of improvement.

Ruthless Ractliffe’s axe already seems to have swung in his head, as it’s reported he has already decided to get rid of the Dutchman.

And with the ambition to return United to a perch above all the other sides in world football, Ratcliffe will be looking at some top-quality managers.

The likes of Julen Lopetegui, Hansi Flick and Thomas Tuchel have all been linked with the role.

Some of those names feature on a 10-man shortlist published by ESPN.

Also on that list is a Premier League manager, with Ratcliffe not scared to make some enemies in order to make his club the best is can be.

DON’T MISS: Next Man Utd boss: Seven contenders to replace Ten Hag in review should Ratcliffe wield the axe

Ratcliffe willing to snatch Postecoglou

Indeed, it’s reported he is ‘determined to be as ambitious as possible’ and has therefore got Tottenham boss Postecoglou on his list.

It’s stated moving for the rival manager has ‘not been ruled out’.

A few months ago, when the biggest club he had managed was Celtic, Postecoglou would not have been a massive draw for United.

However, he had Tottenham top of the Premier League after 10 games, and if it was not for injuries, they’d surely not be as low as fifth now.

With the resource given to him at United, the Australian boss could elevate the Red Devils to a very high position, having shown he’s very capable of turning round the fortunes of a club that finished in a worse position than them last season (eighth).

Ratcliffe draws up 10-man shortlist

The Spurs boss is one of 10 big names being courted by United at the moment.

It’s said Gareth Southgate, Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi, Thomas Frank, Tuchel, Lopetegui, Zinedine Zidane, Ruben Amorim and Julian Nagelsmann have ‘all been discussed internally’ at Old Trafford.

It would be unsurprising if Ratcliffe sounded out a number of those coaches regarding their interest in taking the United job.

TEAMtalk sources have revealed that Southgate is eager to take the job if offered it, and the same could be true of other coaches, too, given the ambition of the club’s new owner.

READ MORE: Gareth Southgate to Man Utd: England boss’ stance on Old Trafford switch revealed; Ratcliffe plan to axe Ten Hag takes shape