Ruben Amorim was pursued by Manchester United once Xavi had turned them down

Manchester United reportedly missed out on Xavi as he made it clear to them he did not want to be considered for the job, which played a ‘crucial role’ in their decision to instead go for Ruben Amorim.

United sacked Erik ten Hag on Monday, as their latest loss in the Premier League means they are now 14th in the league. After finishing eighth last season, it was clear the Dutchman was not the right man to bring them league success.

Now, it looks as if the responsibility of ensuring that success comes will fall into the hands of Sporting CP boss Amorim, with the Portuguese club feeling he is already gone.

GIVEMESPORT suggests United are within ‘touching distance’ of Amorim. But that another big name rejected them is said to have played a ‘crucial role’ in their decision to pursue him.

The report states that Xavi ‘refused to entertain the possibility’ of moving to Old Trafford.

It’s said the setback came early in United’s attempts to find a manager to take over from Ten Hag, when Xavi ‘made it clear’ he did not want to be considered for the job.

That came after United asked if he would be interested in replacing the departing manager, and once they knew he wouldn’t, they went all in on Amorim.

Xavi, instead of moving to Old Trafford, is said to be waiting for the ‘perfect’ role, while he is unsure on if he ever wants to manage a Premier League side at present.

United had no choice but to pull the plug

A recent report stated that United pulled the plug on Xavi for a few reasons.

Those were that he did not want to relocate mid-season, and that a family issue would have made it difficult to move to England right now.

Those points are not reiterated in the fresh report.

However, Xavi’s direct no was the overriding reason that United had no choice but to move on from him.

Man Utd round-up: Mixed feelings for United stars

Amorim’s impending hire will have differing consequences for some United players. Manuel Ugarte will reportedly be ‘rubbing his hands’ at working with the boss he played under at Sporting again.

Fellow midfielder Bruno Fernandes, meanwhile, could be less happy, with a report pondering whether his role will even exist under Amorim, given he plays as an attacking-midfielder, and the boss utilises a 3-4-3 system with no need for that style.

The report alludes to Fernandes either dropping into a deeper role or being pushed out.

Amorim is likely to have a big say on inbound transfers as he looks to make Ten Hag’s side his, too.

TEAMtalk sources state he wants to bring Sporting trio Goncalo Inacio, Marcus Edwards and Pedro Goncalves with him.

There have also been reports on the future of star striker Viktor Gyokeres, though United will have competition from a number of Premier League rivals for his signature.

Xavi v Amorim