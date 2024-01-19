Man Utd ‘mentality monster’ told how he can conquer Old Trafford and become an ‘unbelievable’ signing

A former coach of Rasmus Hojlund has revealed how the struggling Manchester United striker will eventually become an “unbelievable” signing for the club.

The 20-year-old had to wait four months and 15 games for his first Premier League goal, which came against Aston Villa on Boxing Day, and he followed that up with a superbly-taken opener in United’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham last weekend.

And despite excelling in United‘s disastrous Champions League campaign, when he netted five times, it’s been an incredibly slow start to life at Old Trafford for the £72million summer signing – who has been criticised on many levels.

However, current Reading manager Ruben Selles, who worked with Hojlund when he was assistant manager at Copenhagen, is in no doubt about the Denmark international’s quality – despite his struggles to live up to his large price tag.

Speaking to Training Ground Guru, Selles said: “I think with Rasmus you can expect him to be rated as one of the best strikers in the world.

“But I think he will become that when the United team also will become more established than it is at the moment right now.

“And I think you can only expect better things from him in the Manchester United [shirt].”

Hojlund mentality second to none

When asked if Hojlund has the mentality to deal with his ongoing goalscoring struggles, Selles added: “He’s a mentality monster.

“He developed into a mentality monster, he has a good family that take care of him.

“His two brothers are playing for FC Copenhagen, actually for the first team right now, one of them was even in the squad when they played there [at Old Trafford].

“His environment is really strong and he’s a really strong character.

“You don’t have very often that young talented player that, when we had him in Copenhagen, with that kind of mentality.

“And, yeah, it’s the Premier League, the exposure is the biggest in the world, and when he has a miss everyone is just talking about it.

“But it’s just part of the process and he will become a better player and he will become more stronger in his mind through this process.

“He has been brilliant in all the other competitions, he has been brilliant for United. I think it’s a matter of time that he’s going to connect that and connect that with the fans.

“And once he will make this crack, he’s going to be unbelievable.”

Hojlund is set to return to action for United in their FA Cup fourth-round clash with League Two Newport County on January 28.

However, United desperately need to improve their Premier League form to finish in the top four again.

The Red Devils are currently eight points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who also have a game in hand, and head to Wolves in the league next on February 1.

