Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United had a deal for a top centre-back 99% done before a collapse that has led to the near completion of another.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s new department fully set up, United are pushing ahead with their summer transfer business – both in terms of players coming in and going out.

The likes of Raphael Varane, Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial, Omari Forson and Brandon Williams have all left, while Sofyan Amrabat has returned to Fiorentina after the end of his loan.

Meanwhile, United are said to be on the brink of bringing in Bologna frontman Joshua Zirkzee, who is expected to sign in a deal worth around £34million.

A new midfielder could also be on the way to Old Trafford in the form of PSG star Manuel Ugarte, who is said to be keen on making the switch to the Premier League.

However, United are still smarting from the fact that they missed out on one of Ratcliffe’s prime targets in Jean Clair-Todibo after Ratcliffe was so close to getting the transfer over the line.

The Red Devils had made a move for the Frenchman earlier in the transfer window due to his outstanding form at French club Nice.

However, the deal taking the former Barcelona man to Old Trafford fell apart after UEFA ruled that players who starred for clubs under the same ownership could not move freely if they were in the same European competition.

United’s win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final back in May put them into the Europa League, and alongside Nice qualifying for the same tournament via their fifth-placed finish in Ligue 1, it meant that a deal couldn’t go ahead.

And, speaking on his Playback channel, Romano stated that everything was in place for a move to United for Todibo, including on both club and player side before everything collapsed due to UEFA’s ruling.

He said: “Jean-Clair Todibo was 99% a new Manchester United player. Everything was done, also on the player’s side, then everything collapsed because of UEFA rules.

“UEFA denied the possibility for any player to join a club with the same ownership playing in the same European competition; so before the final at Wembley, Manchester United prepared everything to have Jean-Clair Todibo as a new player.

“Now, there is nothing ongoing. We had some reports that Manchester United would go legal for this one, but they are not true.

“Manchester United have already left the conversation for Todibo, there is no chance. But he was really almost there, almost done, to join Manchester United.”

One door closes but De Ligt one opens for Man Utd

The collapse of the Todibo deal very quickly saw United switch targets and they have since seen two bids for Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite knocked back.

Having initially offered £35m, United then returned with a £50m bid only for both to be rejected out of hand.

And with Everton seemingly sticking to their guns in their £70m valuation of the player, United have made sure that other targets remain in play too.

One of those is Bayern Munich and Netherlands star Matthijs de Ligt, and it appears that a deal for the centre-back is close to being done.

United have reportedly offered De Ligt a prominent role, which allowed the club to agree terms with the player quickly.

The former Ajax man will put pen to paper a deal valid until June 2029, and is expected to feature alongside Lisandro Martinez in what could become a long-term centre-back partnership.

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano added: “It’s also important to tell you something else on Manchester United. They are advancing in negotiations with Bayern for Matthijs de Ligt.

“The expectation from Manchester United after Joshua Zirkzee is to get the Matthijs de Ligt deal done. The player has told his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, he only wanted to negotiate with Manchester United, so no negotiations ongoing with any other club.

“The contract is already agreed until 2029, and the salary is ready, but the club to club agreement is still needed.”