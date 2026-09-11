Julien Laurens has told Manchester United they missed out on “signing of the season” in the Premier League, who headed to a lesser side in the division.

United landed three midfielders in the summer, signing Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba. But there’s already a sense that they missed out on a better player than the ones they landed.

Laurens simply stated on James Allcott’s social channels that Brentford new boy Mamadou Sangare is “the signing of the season” after playing four times for his new club and assisting twice.

With Allcott having suggested Sangare is “everywhere,” Laurens said: “Maybe there’s a thing here where the pattern is just you might not be ready, let’s just go into this mid platform, and even if we have to spend £80million instead of £50 or £45, whatever, we will do that.

“Because he was in all of our Ligue 1 team of the season, he was outstanding. He was by far the best midfielder in Ligue 1 outside of the PSG midfielders.

“It’s impossible that a club like Liverpool, who I think would need him badly, a club like United, all those top clubs, all their scouts did nothing.

“But you have to see Lens and him play once and you knew there was a player there. So I’m not really sure what happened, but well done to Brentford for getting him.”

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Wayne Rooney feels Man Utd missed out

Speaking on The United Stand with the season even further in its infancy, Red Devils legend Rooney stated the club had missed out on Sangare.

“All his stats were the highest in Ligue 1, so how have Man United, how has everyone missed him? No disrespect to Brentford, why is he signing for Brentford and not, like a Man United.

“These are the opportunities which we can’t afford to miss. We can miss out on the top players because they might be going to established teams who have been in the Champions League over the last five years and winning Champions Leagues.

“It’s only one game at Brentford and he was really good, but when you’ve got this data now and you’ve got someone like that, you have to have the right people in the right places to see it.”

The Bees signing has been labelled a masterstroke, with Tottenham having seen how good a player he was when he assisted for the fellow London club as they beat Spurs 3-0 on the opening day of the season.