Manchester United have been singled out among those interested in left-back Nathaniel Brown, as having him atop their shortlist to replace Luke Shaw in a deal which could put him among the ‘most expensive left-backs in history.’

United have seen their fortunes change massively for the better of late. Last season, they finished deep into the bottom half of the Premier League, but this term, it would be a huge surprise if they dropped out of the top four.

Michael Carrick has facilitated much of the turnaround, and whether or not he is in charge next season, he’s put the club in a good spot to build.

They want to do exactly that, by signing upgrades on their current crop of players. One they reportedly want to upgrade upon, according to German outlet Fussballdatten, is Luke Shaw, who is 30 and has struggled with injuries in recent years.

In England, United are named as a club interested in Eintracht Frankfurt defender Nathaniel Brown, along with Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal, though the Red Devils are named ‘in particular’ as having the left-back atop their shortlist to replace Shaw.

The top range of offers that clubs are reportedly looking at lodging is £47.9million, though it’s said Frankfurt could ask for as much as €70million (£61m).

Should they receive that sort of bid, it would put Brown among the ‘most expensive left-backs in football history,’ with only Lucas Hernandez and Marc Cucurella above him.

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Liverpool intensifying Brown pursuit

In early March, TEAMtalk sources stated Liverpool were intensifying their pursuit of Brown, who has four goals and eight assists in all competitions this season.

His ability on the front foot puts him in a similar vein to Andy Robertson, who Liverpool are soon to move on from.

Sources have revealed the Reds have watched Brown on multiple occasions this season.

With both United and Liverpool looking to add the German to their back lines to move on from veteran defenders, both could push hard for him.

Man Utd round-up: United pushing for Tonali

Manchester United are one of the clubs reported to be ensuring it’ll be an “intense summer” for Newcastle, as they have an interest in Sandro Tonali.

It’s believed there’s a gentleman’s agreement in place with the Magpies which would help him to exit the club.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware it’s likely Michael Carrick is going to be in charge at United next season, despite the club still not wanting to rush their decision.

It’s believed Thomas Tuchel and Luis Enrique committing their futures to England and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively, has aided the stance that Carrick is the right man, alongside the great results he’s picked up during interim charge.