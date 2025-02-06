New Manchester United signing Leny Yoro has revealed that Ruben Amorim “will kill you” if he doesn’t see the “most important” thing from his players.

Though Yoro has only been at Old Trafford since the summer, the manager who signed him, Erik ten Hag, never really managed him. The old United boss was dismissed in October, and Yoro returned from an injury in December.

As such, the pair didn’t have a lot of contact, and the defender has essentially solely been managed by Amorim, feeling the strict style of the Portuguese.

“In training, it’s really, I would say, hard. But it’s important. We have a lot of training, and for him, training is really important too because you play the game like you train,” Yoro said on Rio Ferdinand Presents.

“The most important thing is to be really good in training. If you are not working, if you are lazy in training, he won’t like you – he’ll kill you! It’s normal because, yeah, you play like you train.”

Amorim has made clear his displeasure of players he doesn’t feel work hard enough, essentially banishing Marcus Rashford for over a month for that reason, before the forward was shipped off to Aston Villa on loan.

DON’T MISS: Five Man Utd targets available for free this summer, including prolific striker, Premier League winner

Amorim a good communicator

Yoro hailed Amorim for communicating what he wants to see well with his players.

“He’s big on communication with the players because he played at a top level,” he said.

“He’s been at a lot of clubs, so he knows your feelings when you’re not playing or when you have a bad game. He knows how to speak with you, and that’s really important for me.”

Currently, his hard style is not breeding results, with United 13th in the Premier League, with 29 points after 24 games – some were managed by Ten Hag.

Man Utd round-up: Mateta eyed

Jean-Philippe Mateta is reportedly on the radar of United among a number of other Premier League clubs at the moment.

TEAMtalk is aware that his Crystal Palace team-mate Adam Wharton will be assessed, though they have competition.

We are also aware that Spanish midfielder Oihan Sancet is on the Red Devils’ radar, but a deal will not be easy to get over the line.

Meanwhile, it’s believed summer target Viktor Gyokeres will command a fee of £60million – lower than his price has previously been set at.

Which Man Utd signing will impact most across the season?