Ruben Amorim admits his Manchester United side might be the worst in history

Ruben Amorim explosively accepted to media that he currently has custody of “the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United” but stated he’s “not going to change”.

Things are not going well for United this season. Under Erik ten Hag, they were drowning, and the lifeboat that Amorim brought clearly has holes in it.

He has guided the Red Devils to just three Premier League wins since taking over as manager in November, and they have lost four of the last six.

Amorim is aware just how poor his side are performing, accepting that they’re one of the worst United sides in history.

“In 10 games in the Premier League, we won two,” Amorim told Sky Sports.

“Imagine what this is for a fan of Manchester United. Imagine what this is for me. So we are getting a new coach that is losing more than the last coach. I have full knowledge of that.

“Like I said, I’m not going to change, no matter what. I know we can succeed, but we need to survive this moment. Because I’m not naive and I know that we need to survive now.

“We are being the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United. I know that you want headlines, but I’m saying that because we have to acknowledge that and to change that. Here you go, your headlines.”

Big problems for United

Sky Sports pundit Jamie O’Hara feels Amorim’s system might not be right, and did not feel there was much to be positive about at all during the latest loss – 3-1 against Brighton.

“Big, big problems for Man Utd. I am not sure about Amorim with the 3-4-3,” he said.

“They were miles off it. It was a really bad performance. They offered nothing.”

As Amorim says, he will not change his ways, and has been adamant about using his formation, which served him well at Sporting CP, but United do not have the same resources, and if they are not found, then they will seemingly continue to struggle.

How long will Amorim last at United?