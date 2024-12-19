Manchester United have learned if they can land Inter Milan wing-back Federico Dimarco, who is an experienced player in the sort of system utilised by Ruben Amorim.

Amorim’s system is a very new one to most of United’s squad. Indeed, the majority of their players are used to playing a back four, rather than a back five.

That formation is particularly different for the full-backs, who are utilised as wing-backs flying higher up the field, and have less support from the midfield.

It has been suggested that is the main role which needs to be addressed in January, particularly as left-back pair Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have missed out on a lot of football of late.

According to Tuttosport, United have approached Inter Milan’s Dimarco. The wing-back has played most of his football in an advanced position on the left, and has 45 goals and assists in four seasons at Inter – eight so far this season – to show for it.

But the report states the Red Devils have been met with a swift rejection from Dimarco.

He is a lifelong Inter fan, and neither he nor the club have any intention of him leaving. It’s believed he is set to enter into talks to extend his contract there.

Amorim vows for better fitness

The left-back position may not be as important to fill next season, as Amorim has vowed that Shaw – and midfield man Mason Mount – will have better chances to improve their fitness the longer the manager is at the helm.

“When a player is in this moment with a lot of injuries, then training and then this kind of schedule, without many training [sessions] with all the squad, to make the load that he really needs, we try to do it with a lot of exercises, but it’s not the same,” he said.

“It’s hard and then you have to maintain the load. Then we have to travel. With the travel, you cannot train, so it’s really hard for them.

“We’ll try to manage, to find a better way to recover these kinds of guys like Mount and Shaw, because after a few weeks and a few months, they will be ready to cope with a lot of games.”

Man Utd round-up: Huge swap in works

United are reportedly negotiating an enormous swap deal which would see Marcus Rashford head to Barcelona, and long-term target Frenkie de Jong join the Red Devils.

Another La Liga move is possible for Rashford, with Atletico Madrid hoping to land him on loan in January.

Meanwhile, Amorim’s side have been urged to land Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice, unlikely as that ‘statement’ move may seem.

And United now have competition from local rivals Manchester City for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, with the Citizens’ interest growing as January nears.

Man Utd January priority?