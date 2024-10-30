A report has detailed how Ruben Amorim arriving as Manchester United boss could be an issue for Bruno Fernandes, due to him not fitting the system nearly as well as some of his Red Devils team-mates.

United finally saw the back of Erik ten Hag on Tuesday. It followed a loss to West Ham in the Premier League, in what was the latest disappointing result in a spate of them during his reign.

It leaves the Red Devils needing to pick up the pieces, given they are now 14th in the English top flight. Amorim could be the man tasked with turning things around, with reports suggesting Sporting CP feel he is on his way to Manchester, after United made their desire to land him clear.

That appointment could be the catalyst for big change at United, who regularly played a 4-2-3-1 formation under Ten Hag, as Amorim has only ever utilised a 3-4-3 formation, an attachment which stopped him joining other English clubs previously.

The Times journalist James Gheerbrant has pondered whether United captain Fernandes could be in trouble as a result of that formation.

The report states that United could suit the formation, given defenders Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez and Leny Yoro could fit into it well, and add an extra level of security, while wingers Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford ‘seem well suited’, too.

It is stated that could potentially move Fernandes into a deeper midfield role than his preferred one – believed to be alongside Manuel Ugarte who Amorim managed at Sporting – though it could also be time to ‘move on’ from a 30-year-old with ‘an awful lot of football in his legs’ in Fernandes.

Fernandes a fan of Amorim

Mere weeks ago, the United midfielder had praise for Amorim as manager of his previous side, Sporting, and that suggests he’d be happy to play under him, whether or not the manager can make room.

“Since Mr Amorim arrived at Sporting, it has been one of the teams to play the best football,” Fernandes said.

“They have been consistent, the signings have been right and they are in a very good moment. It’s a very well prepared team.

“In relation to Amorim, he shows that he is prepared at this moment. Coaching Sporting and winning championships is not easy, Sporting went 20 years without winning championships and Amorim arrived and has already won two, this shows that the work has been done well.

“If he could manage to do the same in England, Spain or anywhere else, you will never know until you get there, but I’m sure his qualities are there for everyone to see.”

Man Utd round-up: Amorim readying big calls

If Amorim is the man to take the United job, it seems he is already preparing to make some big decisions.

One, TEAMtalk believes, is to get rid of four players – Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Casemiro and Antony – each of which sources say ‘don’t interest him’.

The Sporting boss is also being linked with the signings of some of his current players, with Marcus Edwards and Viktor Gyokeres two of the bigger names on that list.

United will find themselves in competition with a lot of other sides if they are to go for those players, Gyokeres specifically.

One player who has been on the Red Devils’ radar for some time, Alphonso Davies, is said to be a January target, in what would be a cut-price transfer given the full-back is out of contract with Bayern Munich by the end of the season.

United managers at Amorim’s age

By Samuel Bannister

Amorim is set to become Man Utd’s youngest manager in the Premier League era, but what were his predecessors up to at his age (39 and 10 months)?

Erik ten Hag – PSV assistant

The man Amorim is replacing was yet to lead a team in his own right at 39. Instead, Ten Hag was still earning his stripes as an assistant manager. In this case, it was to Fred Rutten at PSV. During the 2009-10 season, they finished third in the Eredivisie. Ten Hag would not become a manager himself until Go Ahead Eagles appointed him in 2012.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – Molde manager

Solskjaer retired from football at the age of 34 after scoring 11 goals in his final season at Man Utd. Five years later, he was in the midst of his first spell as Molde manager. In fact, he had just led them to a second consecutive Norwegian title by the time he was Amorim’s age now.

Jose Mourinho – Porto manager

Amorim’s compatriot Mourinho made his breakthrough in the big time with Porto, who appointed him when he was a few days away from his 39th birthday. He steered them to third place by the end of the season, ahead of his first full campaign in which he would go on to win the Portuguese league title.

Louis van Gaal – Ajax manager

Van Gaal went on to have a lengthy managerial career, but at 39 and 10 months, he was just starting out with Ajax after being their assistant for a couple of years.

David Moyes – Everton manager

Moyes’ managerial career started at the age of 34 with Preston, and five years later he was almost a year into his next appointment with Everton, who would go on to finish seventh in his first full season in charge.