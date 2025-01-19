Manchester United are reportedly still ‘confident’ of landing Nuno Mendes and remain the favourites to get him despite Paris Saint-Germain convincing him to reject the Red Devils, per a recent report.

United’s desire to land a new left-back is clear. Current senior left-back pair Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have had ongoing injury issues for the past few seasons.

They have played less than 300 minutes combined this term, and Ruben Amorim will want consistency to drag his side out of the mire, with United in the bottom half of the Premier League.

One of their top targets at left-back is PSG’s Mendes, and though there have been links between him and Manchester City, United are said to be ‘confident’ of landing him, and remain the favourites to do so, per Football Insider.

It is believed, though, that they won’t be able to immediately solve their left-back issues, as they’ll have to wait until summer to get Mendes.

That’s as PSG don’t want to see him leave mid-season, per the report.

PSG will keep Mendes for now

The French side’s desire to keep Mendes locked down for the time being is clear.

A recent report suggested that they had convinced Mendes not only to swerve United, but to sign a new deal, with it said he was well on the way to doing so.

But the latest report is not on those same lines, and the Red Devils would surely not be confident if that were the case.

PSG might have ensured Mendes will remain for now, but if the fresh information is to be believed, that will only be for a short time before United are able to swoop in the summer, for a player who will be out of contract a year from then, meaning the French side may need to sell.

Man Utd round-up: Ivan Toney chase back on

After their interest in Ivan Toney in the summer, when he instead headed to Saudi Arabia, the Red Devils could reportedly look to bring the former Brentford man back to England now.

United have also been linked with a sensational move for Darwin Nunez, though TEAMtalk is aware there is no such interest in the Liverpool man.

Meanwhile, reports state United’s first January deal has been agreed, with Antony set to move out on loan to Real Betis.

There is a chance that Alejandro Garnacho follows him out the door, with an improved offer of £46.5million (€55m/$56.7m) reportedly having been lodged by Napoli after their first attempt was turned down.

