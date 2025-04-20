Man Utd plan to go all out for Eberechi Eze in the summer

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim reportedly wants a Premier League attacker as a ‘key summer signing’ and is ready to ‘go all out’ for him.

That the United squad have not found it easy to adapt to Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system is apparent. They’d not be labouring deep in the bottom half of the Premier League table had they found it easy.

For some, things have been particularly challenging, with either strikers or wingers having to play as advanced No.10s.

It seems Amorim has a perfect player in mind to improve that area, though. According to The Sun, he wants Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze as a ‘key summer signing’.

The 26-year-old plays as either an attacking-midfielder or a winger, so should not have problems essentially combining the roles.

The report states United believe Eze would ‘bring the class they lack’ and they will ‘go all out for him’ this summer.

Indeed, the Crystal Palace man has 52 direct goal contributions in 141 games in the Premier League.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd wages: The £82m-a-year Sir Jim Ratcliffe can save this summer

United have Eze competition

It’s stated in the report, though, that the Red Devils won’t have a free run at Eze, with Aston Villa ‘considering him’.

It’s believed if they choose not to land Marcus Rashford – from United – they’ll look at the Palace man as an alternative.

But Villa are reportedly looking to use their £40million option to sign Rashford permanently.

Still, it looks like there might be competition for United, with TEAMtalk aware that Tottenham are keeping an eye on Eze, having long admired him.

Man Utd round-up: Onana sale price set

United will reportedly only sell Andre Onana for £20million or above, per a fresh report, but with Saudi sides strongly interested in him, that does not seem a difficult price to receive.

The Red Devils have scouted his potential replacement, Diogo Costa, of late.

But they could be pushed out of the race for him by local rivals Manchester City, as it’s believed United can’t compete financially with their neighbours, nor can they reach Costa’s £63million release clause.

Meanwhile, it’s believed United would like to bring in Ollie Watkins in a swap deal for Rashford, given he has been usurped at times at Aston Villa by the current loan player.

United’s best Premier League signing in past decade?