Manchester United are reportedly keen on the signing of £75million Bundesliga centre-back Castello Lukeba, with his advisors planning a ‘mega transfer’ for their star.

United have struggled to keep goals at bay this season. In 28 Premier League games so far, Ruben Amorim’s side have shipped 38 goals, and they’ve not been proficient enough up top to be able to be so leaky.

Both problems go hand in hand, but both defence and attack are seemingly in need of attention.

United have signed defenders Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro and Patrick Dorgu in the last two transfer windows, but are seemingly hoping to shore their back line up further.

German outfit Bild reports that they ‘have expressed interest’ in RB Leipzig centre-back Lukeba.

The 22-year-old has a release clause of €90million (£75m/$93.9m) and his advisors are said to be ‘planning a mega transfer’.

Indeed, there is no fear that Lukeba’s price tag will ‘deter’ sides, and that’s evident in interest from United.

Lukeba’s huge price could cause issues

United have been no strangers to paying huge money in the past, and even doing so for defenders, given Harry Maguire – who is still at the club – cost them £80million when he signed.

But United are also undertaking cost-cutting measures, which could have culminated in the sale of Alejandro Garnacho in January, despite the winger previously being seen as untouchable.

Whether the Red Devils can afford a £75million player, with interest in big names such as Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres still evident, is a big question.

It is also reported that Liverpool and Chelsea have expressed an interest in Lukeba, and both of those clubs could have easier routes than United.

Man Utd round-up: Gyokeres could be off

United’s interest in Gyokeres could have hit a stumbling block, as they are seemingly beginning to accept it is improbable, given the fact they’d not be able to offer him Champions League football.

Instead, it is believed Liam Delap and Benjamin Sesko feature high on their shortlist for strikers.

Meanwhile, former United boss Erik ten Hag could be in line for his next job, with TEAMtalk aware that several MLS sides are interested in giving him a job.

And the Red Devils have been told to snub the potential signing of Harry Kane, with Alexander Isak a better option.

